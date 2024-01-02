Nuwan Kulasekara Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|22nd Jul, 1982
|Age
|42 years, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|184
|58
|112
|286
|87
|Innings
|28
|123
|30
|56
|187
|114
|Not Out
|1
|37
|9
|19
|64
|22
|Runs
|391
|1327
|215
|395
|2042
|1684
|High Score
|64
|73
|31
|31
|84
|95
|Average
|14.48
|15.43
|10.23
|10.67
|16.60
|18.30
|Strike Rate
|42.04
|81.46
|116.84
|120.06
|77.67
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|4
|0
|0
|6
|5
|6S
|8
|39
|7
|16
|0
|0
|4S
|47
|95
|14
|24
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|184
|58
|112
|286
|87
|Innings
|38
|181
|58
|111
|0
|0
|overs
|594.3
|1377.1
|205.1
|392.5
|2122
|2076.5
|Runs
|1794
|6751
|1530
|2868
|9856
|6585
|wickets
|48
|199
|66
|125
|354
|272
|bestinning
|4/21
|5/22
|4/31
|4/12
|5/22
|7/27
|bestmatch
|8/58
|5/22
|4/31
|4/12
|5/22
|Average
|37.37
|33.92
|23.18
|22.94
|27.84
|24.20
|econ
|3.01
|4.90
|7.45
|7.30
|4.64
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|74.3
|41.5
|18.6
|18.8
|35.9
|45.8
|4W
|3
|4
|2
|4
|12
|11
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
