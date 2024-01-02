Nuwan Kulasekara Career, Records, Biography & More


Nuwan Kulasekara
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born22nd Jul, 1982
Age42 years, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches211845811228687
Innings281233056187114
Not Out1379196422
Runs391132721539520421684
High Score647331318495
Average14.4815.4310.2310.6716.6018.30
Strike Rate42.0481.46116.84120.0677.67
100S000000
50S140065
6S83971600
4S4795142400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 211845811228687
Innings 381815811100
overs 594.31377.1205.1392.521222076.5
Runs 179467511530286898566585
wickets 4819966125354272
bestinning 4/215/224/314/125/227/27
bestmatch 8/585/224/314/125/22
Average 37.3733.9223.1822.9427.8424.20
econ 3.014.907.457.304.643.17
Strike Rate 74.341.518.618.835.945.8
4W 34241211
5W 010029
10w 000001
