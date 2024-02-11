
Marco Jansen Career, Records, Biography & More

Marco Jansen
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born1st May, 2000
Age24 years, 3 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1193442331
Innings1872291653
Not Out3201178
Runs30613132328248976
High Score594320664387
Average20.4026.2016.0018.2227.5521.68
Strike Rate42.55105.64103.22125.19102.4754.89
100S000000
50S100106
6S14120612
4S421242126142
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1193442331
Innings 1893432351
overs 295.578.212151.3172.1810.4
Runs 98545713513009572581
wickets 441053927113
bestinning 5/352/463/523/253/256/38
bestmatch 7/912/463/523/253/257/51
Average 22.3845.7027.0033.3335.4422.84
econ 3.325.8311.258.585.553.18
Strike Rate 40.347.014.423.338.243.0
4W 400007
5W 100003
10w 000000
News related "Marco Jansen"
thumb

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title

Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema

thumb

Elgar, Rabada star to thump India by an innings and 32 runs

South Africa outclassed India by an innings and 32 runs on Thursday (28th December) and finished the boxing day test only inside 3 days. Kagiso Rabada's ruthless bowling both in fi

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final

South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk

thumb

Watch: Marco Jansen dismisses Imam-ul-Haq with a gem of a delivery

South African cricket team are locking horns with the Pakistan cricket team in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The game is currently being held

thumb

World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen gets rid of Abdullah Shafique with a short ball

Pakistan's opening batsman Abdullah Shafique had a bad day at the office as he departed for a cheap score against South Africa in the 26th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

thumb

Klaasen - Jansen brutal hitting obliterates England by a mammoth 229 runs

South Africa have steamrolled over England and have beaten by a mammoth 229 runs on Saturday (21st October) at Wankhede Stadium. Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 109 off just 67 deliv

thumb

Marco Jansen's all rounder brilliance snatches the series away from Australia

South Africa thumped Australia by 122 runs to take the series [3-2] after being put into 0-2. Aiden Markram's outstanding 93 and some late bursts from Marco Jansen [47 off only 23]

thumb

Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC

One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the

thumb

Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar debuts, Marco-Duan become first twins to play in IPL

A couple of records were made inthe Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday. After father, Sachin Tendulkar, sonArjun Tendulkar put on the jersey of Mumbai Indians. Besides, two twin

thumb

Harry Brook's century powers SRH to a 23-run win against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) havedefeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs in a high-scoring match onFriday (April 14) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.SRH started off the inningsexpl

thumb

Buttler, Malan, Archer star in England's consolation third ODI win

England beat South Africa by 59runs in the last match of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday. However,South Africa win the series by 2-1.South African captain TembaBavuma won t

