Tillakaratne Dilshan Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Tillakaratne Dilshan
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born14th Oct, 1976
Age47 years, 9 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8733080221449233
Innings14530379217416384
Not Out114112255424
Runs549210290188951931431413979
High Score193161104104188200
Average40.9839.2728.1927.0439.5438.83
Strike Rate65.5486.23120.54122.82
100S1622113038
50S234713347159
6S24553311000
4S677111122363300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8733080221449233
Innings 762042511600
overs 564.198043260.41311.51083.3
Runs 17114778313189263033255
wickets 3910696415290
bestinning 4/104/42/43/164/45/49
bestmatch 4/104/42/43/164/4
Average 43.8745.0734.7729.5641.4636.16
econ 3.034.877.277.254.803.00
Strike Rate 86.755.428.624.451.772.2
4W 130040
5W 000001
10w 000000
