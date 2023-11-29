
  Hasan Ali Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Hasan Ali Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Hasan Ali
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Jul, 1994
Age30 years, 1 month9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2260501739178
Innings3435197958113
Not Out51110311623
Runs3753631295567131505
High Score3059234559106
Average12.9315.1214.3311.5816.9716.72
Strike Rate75.00121.40186.95146.70125.0878.67
100S000001
50S020037
6S202411354976
4S342473649144
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2260501739178
Innings 42584917189135
overs 650480.2169.1628.57282338.5
Runs 200327631414498440367700
wickets 789160227143313
bestinning 5/275/344/185/205/348/107
bestmatch 10/1145/344/185/205/3411/94
Average 25.6730.3623.5621.9528.2224.60
econ 3.085.758.357.925.543.29
Strike Rate 50.031.616.916.630.544.8
4W 2116513
5W 6401418
10w 100004
News related "Hasan Ali"
thumb

Hasan Ali is joins Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim is moving to Islamabad United

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi's lineup.HBL PSL 5 captain Imad Wasim will wear the

thumb

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali sets sights on IPL

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pakistani players are not allowed to play in the league due to India's poor bila

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Hassan Ali achieves ODI milestone match against New Zealand

Pakistan medium-fast bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets in the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Al

thumb

Hasan Ali declared fit for the Bangladesh World Cup match

In a major boost for the Pakistan cricket team, fast bowler Hasan Ali has been declared 'fit' for training ahead of the Green Shirt World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.The Paki

thumb

Hasan Ali is only in Pakistan squad because of friendships, says Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said pacer Hasan Ali was included in Pakistan's squad for the 2023 World Cup because of friendships. Pakistan will face South Africa on Octob

thumb

Hasan Ali ruled out of match against South Africa

As the Green Shirts prepare for a crucial match against South Africa, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that fast bowler Hasan Ali will not play.Fast bowler Ha

thumb

Mohammad Amir criticizes Pakistan's selection

Former Pakistan pacer MohammadAmir criticized the administration of the Pakistan cricket team for playingHasan Ali instead of Mohammad Wasim Jr. and for bringing in Hasan Ali. Hasa

thumb

India Will Be Under Pressure at their home ground Instead of Pakistan, Says Hasan Ali

Pakistan right-arm pacer Hasan Ali claimed that hosts India will be under pressure in the much-awaited clash between PAK and IND at the ICC World Cup 2023 at home on Saturday.Pakis

thumb

Dale Steyn impressed by Hasan Ali's performance against Netherlands

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn was impressed by Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who returned to the ODI team after a gap of over a year.Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali delivered an

thumb

Hasan Ali replaces injured Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce their World Cup squad

Pakistan announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup in India which commences from October, 5. Hasan Ali replaced injured Naseem Shah, while leg spinner Usama Mir got a call f

thumb

He is our king and my skipper: Hasan reveals why didn't celebrate Babar's wicket in LPL

Fans were astonished that HasanAli did not celebrate when he took Babar Azam's wicket in the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. Hasan gave an interview after the game in which he disc

Latest News

app-banner

