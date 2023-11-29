Hasan Ali Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Jul, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 1 month9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|60
|50
|173
|91
|78
|Innings
|34
|35
|19
|79
|58
|113
|Not Out
|5
|11
|10
|31
|16
|23
|Runs
|375
|363
|129
|556
|713
|1505
|High Score
|30
|59
|23
|45
|59
|106
|Average
|12.93
|15.12
|14.33
|11.58
|16.97
|16.72
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|121.40
|186.95
|146.70
|125.08
|78.67
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|6S
|20
|24
|11
|35
|49
|76
|4S
|34
|24
|7
|36
|49
|144
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|60
|50
|173
|91
|78
|Innings
|42
|58
|49
|171
|89
|135
|overs
|650
|480.2
|169.1
|628.5
|728
|2338.5
|Runs
|2003
|2763
|1414
|4984
|4036
|7700
|wickets
|78
|91
|60
|227
|143
|313
|bestinning
|5/27
|5/34
|4/18
|5/20
|5/34
|8/107
|bestmatch
|10/114
|5/34
|4/18
|5/20
|5/34
|11/94
|Average
|25.67
|30.36
|23.56
|21.95
|28.22
|24.60
|econ
|3.08
|5.75
|8.35
|7.92
|5.54
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|50.0
|31.6
|16.9
|16.6
|30.5
|44.8
|4W
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|13
|5W
|6
|4
|0
|1
|4
|18
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
