Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born26th Dec, 1996
Age27 years, 7 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1650551887941
Innings3047461697674
Not Out0343353
Runs8381471899366224552163
High Score9313981100139107
Average27.9333.4321.4026.9234.5730.46
Strike Rate73.63105.07119.23133.79102.8475.20
100S050171
50S545181012
6S2752461948849
4S8511359253202276
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1650551887941
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Shimron Hetmyer"
thumb

Happy I could help my team win: Hetmyer

Player of the match Shimron Hetmyer spoke after the match. His valuable cameo of 27 from 10 deliveries took his side Rajasthan Royals over the line.Hetmyer said about his mindset,

thumb

Hetmyer cameo takes Rajasthan home in a low scoring thriller

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets and got back to their winning ways. Brilliant bowling from Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj marginalised Punjab Kings to 147. In reply,

thumb

West Indies exclude Shimron Hetmyer for last two England T20Is

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph willbe rested for the remaining two West Indies T20I matches against England, withShimron Hetmyer being left out of the team.Hetmyer has been out of form

thumb

Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 84* thumps Windies as India square the series by 2-2

India thrashed West Indies by 9 wickets and 3 overs to spare on Sunday (13th August) at Lauderhill, Florida. India chased down WI's competitive target 179 at ease. Credit to the op

thumb

Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs

Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and

thumb

New coach Daren Sammy wants Russell, Narine, Lewis, Hetmyer again in national team

The condition of West Indiescricket is not favourable. The two-time world champions were eliminated fromthe first round of the last T20 World Cup. The West Indies Cricket Board has

thumb

Rajasthan win a thriller against Punjab to keep their hope alive for the playoff race

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets against Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday (19 May) in Dharmasala. Winning the toss RR opted to field first. Being put into bat

thumb

Shimron Hetmyer doesn't like easy situations: Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson played one heck of an innings against Gujarat Titans in the recently-concluded clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Shimron Hetmyer and

thumb

'It was sort of a revenge' - Shimron Hetmyer after RR's maiden win over GT in IPL

Rajasthan Royals' batter Shimron Hetmyer thrived in a nerve-racking situation during the game against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Shimron HetmyerThe West I

thumb

Dhoni tries but Rajasthan hold nerve to register 3-run win over Chennai

Rajasthan Royal's good form inthe ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) continue as they have grabbed theirthird win in the fourth match on Wednesday (April 12) against Chennai Super

thumb

IPL 2023: Sehwag slams Samson and Sangakkara for making a mistake

Rajasthan Royals crossed swords with the Punjab Kings in yesterday night's encounter in Guwahati. Batting first, Punjab Kings posted a whopping total of 197/4 in their designated q

thumb

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

Rajasthan Royals have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad with a big margin of 72 runs in the first match of the dayon Sunday (April 2) in Hyderabad. The whole match was dominated by theRa

Latest News

app-banner

