Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2023 News
ICC rates Mirpur pitch as "unsatisfactory"
Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla NationalCricket Stadium got demerit due to fragile wickets in the Bangladesh-NewZealand Dhaka Test. World cricket governing body ICC termed Mirpur's wicket a
It is probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career: Southee
New Zealand had the last laugh inthe Dhaka Test. After a tense and exciting fight on the fourth day, the Kiwisfinally won by 4 wickets. The win ended the series at 1-1. Earlier, Ba
Sometimes the spider gets trapped in its own web: Harsha Bhogle takes a dig at Bangladesh
India's popular commentatorHarsha Bhogle trolls the Bangladesh team after the defeat in the second Testagainst New Zealand. Hosts Bangladesh lost against New Zealand by 4 wickets o
We should definitely take advantage of home conditions: Shanto defends spin-friendly pitches
Bangladesh captain Najmul HossainShanto does not see anything wrong with taking home advantage to win the Testmatch. This batter, who has been given the responsibility of stand-in
New Zealand want to restrict Bangladesh under 200 runs
The Dhaka Test is going on in atight fight. Currently, Bangladesh is 30 runs ahead of New Zealand in the match.15 wickets fell in the firstday's play. The game ended unexpectedly d
Phillips implements counter-attacking batting plan to get success
Bangladesh and New Zealand's gameis quite equal in the Dhaka Test. At the end of the third day's play,Bangladesh is currently leading by 30 runs. There are 2 more days of play togo
Miraz the "game-changer" on third day of Bangladesh-New Zealand Test
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has not yetbecome that good at taking reviews. He is one of the most trusted members ofthe team, so captains often resort to DRS at his request. But it often fai
If we can score 200 to 220 runs we can defend the total: Nayeem
Bangladesh, who ended the thirdday of the Dhaka Test with a 30-run lead, will want to set New Zealand a targetof at least 200 or 220 runs. Although the wicket is still good for bat
Play to start 15 minutes early on third day in Dhaka Test
Bangladesh-New Zealand Dhaka Testis repeatedly hampered by hostile weather. As a result, the playing time of thethird day has been brought forward by 15 minutes.Only 79 overs were
Kolkata police use Mushfiqur Rahim's dismissal to spread awareness
Bangladesh's experienced batterMushfiqur Rahim was out in a strange way in the Dhaka Test. Mushfiqur returnedto the dressing room after obstructing the field, a rare out in cricket
It's going to be a challenge to take lead, says Santner
15 wickets fell on the first dayof the Dhaka Test. Where the spinners picked up all 14. New Zealand is undersome pressure to bat in the first innings in Mirpur's spin paradise.Bang
It's probably not a great option: Santner about Mushfiqur's dismissal
Bangladesh's experienced batterMushfiqur Rahim suffered a strange dismissal in the Dhaka Test. He became avictim of rare out of cricket obstructing the field. A storm of discussion