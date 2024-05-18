Bangladesh Cricket News
Hathurusingha thinks Soumya underperformed so far, excited to see Rishad in T20 WC
Bangladesh head coach ChandikaHathurusingha talks about the T20 World Cup squad all-rounders and spinners- SoumyaSarkar, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain. Bangladesh’s
Hathurusingha expecting big from Litton in T20 World Cup, praises Shanto as a leader
Bangladesh head coach ChandikaHathurusingha talks about the T20 World Cup squad batters- Litton Das, TanzidHasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali.Bangladesh’s
Taskin is a great character, Mustafizur is very rare find in world cricket: Hathurusingha
Bangladesh head coach ChandikaHathurusingha talks about the T20 World Cup squad pacers- Taskin Ahmed,Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib and praises the pacebo
Shakib is a legend of the game, Mahmudullah is probably the spirit of the team: Hathurusingha
Bangladesh head coach ChandikaHathurusingha terms all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as a legend and also expects theupcoming ICC T20 World Cup will be the best one for Shakib. He also ta
USA-Bangladesh T20I series uncertain due to Houston storms
Bangladesh men’s cricket teamreached Houston, Texas, yesterday for a three-match T20I series against USAahead of the ICC T20I World Cup. However, there was a strong thunderstorm on
Los Angeles Knight Riders rope in Shakib Al Hasan for Major League Cricket 2024
Los Angeles Knight Riders have bought Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming Major League Cricket 2024. This franchise is led by all-rounder Sunil Narine. Major League Cricket (MLC) fran
"I was eager to play a match for Bangladesh"- Taskin Ahmed
Taskin Ahmed made his debut for Bangladesh back in 2014. But before cementing his place in the national team, he had to toil hard for this. Battling with injuries, off-form he had
Bangladesh cricket team reach USA ahead of T20I series
Bangladesh team have landed atGeorge Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston in USA for their three-match T20Iseries against the hosts.To be prepared for the ICC T20World Cup, Bangl
Bangladesh want to give good memories to Shakib and Riyad in T20 World Cup
Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib AlHasan are the two veterans of the Bangladesh team in T20 World Cup. Bangladeshcaptain Najmul Hossain Shanto wants to give them a good memory consider
Qualification from the group stage main target for Bangladesh in T20 World Cup
Bangladesh head coach ChandikaHathurusingha acknowledges that the team faces a challenging group and thattheir primary goal will be to qualify from the group stage. He also stated
Rishad is a complete package: Shanto
Bangladesh leg-spinner RishadHossain has been doing well in recent times in limited-overs cricket. CaptainNajmul Hossain Shanto praises the spinner. Rishad took 5 wickets in the se
Shanto explains why Sakib was included in WC squad in place of Saifuddin
Bangladesh announced their ICC T20World Cup squad on Wednesday (May 14). The deadline for submitting the WorldCup team to the ICC was May 1. In between, BCB also sent a team. But u