Ricky Ponting amazed by Pant's return to cricket
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has described Rishabh Pant’s triumphant return to professional cricket after a severe car accident as “nothing short of spectacular.” The dynamic
A world-class performer finds a way and I don't doubt that he will as well: Walter on Nortje's return
South Africa's white-ball coach, Rob Walter, remains optimistic about Anrich Nortje's performance, believing the fast bowler is close to returning to his peak form. Nortje was side
MLC gets List A status
Major League Cricket (MLC), the season-old T20 tournament in the USA, has become the second Associate-run franchise competition to acquire List A status from the ICC, following the
Joe Burns to represent Italy in tribute to his late brother
Former Australia batter Joe Burns has paid tribute to his brother, who passed away earlier this year, as he begins a new chapter in his career by playing for Italy. Burns, 34, was
Elias Sunny congratulates Mustafizur for breaking his record
The record for the best bowling performance in T20 cricket for Bangladesh was held by Elias Sunny for a long time. Now, Mustafizur Rahman has broken Sunny's record. Accepting the r
Mustafizur creates record for Bangladesh with an unbelievable spell
Bangladesh have been poor in the ongoing three match T20I series against USA, as they are trailing by 2-0. However, the Tigers seem to have found their feet in the third match, as
Bangladesh Tigers to kickoff preparation camp tomorrow
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is delighted to announce the commencement of the Bangladesh Tigers preparation camp, which is set to begin at 9 am on May 26, 2024. This intensiv
England hire David Young from Manchester City for T20 World Cup
Matthew Mott believes it's time for his England team to "get the mojo back" ahead of the T20 World Cup. To achieve this, he has enlisted the help of Manchester City's psychologist
I need to help the guys get ready for the World Cup to put in a performance: van der Dussen
South African cricket captain Rassie Van der Dussen has demonstrated a mature attitude after being excluded from the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and W
Afghanistan rope in Dwayne Bravo as their bowling consultant
The T20 World Cup is just a few hours away from starting. Most countries have already announced their squads. Teams are making strong preparations, and Afghanistan is no exception.
Taskin to play for Colombo Strikers in LPL
In the LPL auction, Taskin's base price was 50 thousand dollars, or 58 lakh taka in Bangladeshi currency. Colombo bought him at this price. Taskin who missed out on various offers
Fraser McGurk and Matt Short set to be reserves for Australia
Australia is set to take two travelling reserves to the T20 World Cup, with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short expected to be named as the 16th and 17th squad members. They will
Hemp backs Litton to return to form
Bangladesh opener Litton Das has been in horrendous form from a very long time. The stylish batter is finding it extremely difficult to get going. The current form of Litton has be
Hemp breaksdown the success of Hridoy
Despite majority of the batter failing to come through in the recently concluded 5 match T20I series against Zimbabwe, Towhid Hridoy showed that he is still the man in form.Hridoy
I think this current Australian team is as good as any other team that's played before: Khawaja
Khawaja has been pivotal to Australia's recent success in Test cricket, helping them secure their first ICC World Test Championship title against India at The Oval last year and re
I think he will be able to turn it at some stage: Hemp on Shanto's form
Bangladesh is currently in the USA preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup with a three-match T20I series against the hosts. They will wrap up their preparations for the globa
Rinku Singh lauds Yash Dayal for his final over heroics
With MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja threatening to deny Royal Challengers Bangalore a playoff spot with their quickfire partnership, leaving 17 runs to chase in the final over, quest
Gavaskar describes Rohit's innings as heartening
In their final game of the IPL season, Mumbai Indians suffered an 18-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. After the match, renowned former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar commend
Yorkshire sign Vishwa Fernando
Yorkshire has secured the services of Sri Lankan fast bowler Vishwa Fernando for their upcoming three County Championship matches. With 64 Test wickets to his name at an average of
Jitesh Sharma to lead Punjab Kings in the final game
On Saturday, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced that Jitesh Sharma would captain the team for their final game of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the Sunriser