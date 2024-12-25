Star-Studded Barishal: Favorites Tamim and team aim to defend the title

The excitement for the BPL has begun, and Fortune Barishal is set to make a strong statement with three of Bangladesh's cricketing giants—Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah Riyad—leading the team. These seasoned players form the backbone of the squad, supported by the talented young national star, Towhid Hridoy. With this formidable lineup, Barishal appears confident and ready for the tournament without any concerns.