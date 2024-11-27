Shehzad highlights Shakib's importance to the team

The Bangla Tigers secured back-to-back victories after two consecutive losses! On Tuesday, Shakib delivered a tight spell, conceding just nine runs in one over. However, it’s not just his performance but his impact on the team that stands out. As Shehzad mentioned, for the team to become champions, Shakib's contributions with both bat and ball are crucial. Being the captain, Shakib's performance and leadership play a vital role, especially in shorter formats where even the smallest margins can decide a match. #ShakibAlHasan #BanglaTigers #BangladeshCricket