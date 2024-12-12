Shakib and Shishir celebrate 12 years of marriage: Shishir's emotional message at 12:12 AM

12-12-12—On December 12, 2012, Shakib Al Hasan and Umme Ahmed Shishir tied the knot. Twelve years later, on December 12, 2024, the special date reappears as the couple celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary. Marking the occasion, Shishir shared an emotional post at 12:12 AM. Shakib and Shishir are one of the most beloved couples in Bangladesh’s sports arena. Shishir has always stood by Shakib as his unwavering support, while Shakib leaves no stone unturned to ensure her happiness. As a mother of three, Shishir often expresses her deep love and admiration for Shakib on social media.