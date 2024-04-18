Usman Khan News
I worked as a laborer at Ajman Gas while continuing to play cricket: Usman
Usman Khan, a part of Pakistan'sT20I team for the series against New Zealand, has spoken up about the hardshipshe has experienced throughout his cricket career.Like ten other sons
Usman Khan is 'thrilled and happy' after dream coming true
Hard work never goes in vain, Usman Khan, the new face of the Pakistan national team, made yet anotherexample of it. When he came to play BPL, no one knew him. But suddenly he scor
Usman, Amir-Imad returns to the Pakistan squad
Devastating batsman Usman Khan got a chance to play for his native Pakistan despite being banned from the UAE board. The selectors have included Usman in the announced squad for th
Usman Khan set to play for Pakistan in New Zealand T20Is
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has revealed that Usman Khan is one of theplayers being considered for selection for the forthcoming T20 Internationalser
Usman Khan banned for 5 years by Emirates Cricket Board
Usman Khan, who recently reverted allegiance from UAE to Pakistan, has been banned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for five years. The ban includes all ECB events during this p
Pakistan-bound Usman Khan investigated by UAE for allegedly breaching a contract
Usman Khan's declaration of hisintention to play for Pakistan has prompted an investigation by the EmiratesCricket Board (ECB) into whether or not his actions violate his contract
My dream is not to play for Pakistan: Usman Khan
Usman Khan's name was not knownin the cricket arena even a few months ago. The 28-year-old right-handed battergrabbed attention by scoring centuries in Bangladesh Premier League (B
Pakistani cricketer Usman Khan wants to play for UAE
Pakistan batter Usman Khan stoleall the limelight in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday. With hiscentury, Khulna Tigers' big collection was topped by Chattogram Challeng
I have no Facebook, no Twitter, no Instagram: Usman Khan
Pakistan cricketer Usman Khanstole the limelight on Monday's second match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Chattogram Challengers reached Khulna Tigers’ big totale