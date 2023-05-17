Trinbago Knight Riders News
Dwayne Bravo returns to Trinbago Knight Riders ahead of upcoming CPL season
Former West Indies and Chennai Super Kings fast bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was traded back to the Trinbago Knight Riders after two seasons with the St. Kitts &amp; Nevis
CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders appoint Phil Simmons as new head coach
The Trinbago Knight Riders have appointed former West Indies coach Phil Simmons as their new head coach. He replaces Abhishek Nayar who is currently assistant coach of the Kolkata
Today was the night for me: Shakib
Shakib Al Hasan had a great nightin Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 on Saturday. His team Guyana AmazonWarriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders to seal the playoffs. And in the
Shakib's all-round brilliance takes Guyana to playoffs
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan showed his worth again as his brilliant all-round performancesecured the win against Trinbago Knight Riders on Saturday (September 24) as
Shakib falls for golden duck but instrumental with bowling in Guyana's second straight win
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has joined Guyana Amazon Warriors a few days ago. A team that was atthe bottom from the start, with two consecutive wins after Shakib's a
The maroon is all over: Russell wants to play for West Indies in T20 World Cup
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russellhas opened up about the recent debate between him and West Indies coach PhilSimmons and said that he wants to play for West Indies again and wi
Shah Rukh Khan announces his new team in women's CPL
Bollywood superstar Shah RukhKhan has bought another team in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The KnightRiders, a company owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, has bought own
Watch: Pollard walks away from the on-field umpire after bizarre decision
Kieron Pollard's presence on the field means that the entertainment quotient is doubled. There is no better feeling than seeing the cricketers come up with new antics to entertain
Morris, Amir get CPL gigs
30 overseas players have been signed to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2021.The tournament will run from August 28 to September 19.Chris Morris will make his CPL debut
Knight Riders group to buy an ownership stake in USA-based Major League Cricket
Knight Riders group will buy an ownership stake in the newly launched USA-based Major League Cricket, which is expected to kick off in 2022.Knight Riders group are the pioneers who
Watch: Darren Bravo gives it back to Javelle Glenn's taunt
Caribbean left-handed batsman Darren Bravo provided some entertainment in the field by giving some reply to Javelle Glenn's sledding on the field.The Caribbean Premier League 2020
Watch: Bravo's 'Champion' song on his daughter's birthday
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has become popular not only with cricket but also with DJ songs. After becoming the 2016 T20 World Cup champion, Bravo became very popular by s