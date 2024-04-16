The Ashes 2023 News
Pat Cummins named world's best cricketer by Wisden
Wisden has announced their yearly Award for 2023. Pat Cummins has won the leading cricketer in the world (Men's), while Nat Sciver-Brunt won the leading cricketer in the world (Wom
McCullum applauds England's attacking cricket in Ashes
England coach Brendon McCullum expressed satisfaction in his team's determined attacking approach during the Ashes series against Australia, which resulted in a hard-fought draw. T
Stokes hopes 2023 Ashes inspires a new generation of Test cricket fans
English skipper Ben Stokes is elated with the result of the 2023 Ashes series, stating that it was precisely what Test cricket required. He believes that the exciting matches throu
England win the last match by 49 runs to sqaure the series
England thumped Australia by 49 runs to square the series 2-2 on Monday (31st July) at KIA Oval.Australia were in a good position when they started the day with 135-0. David Warner
Openers give Australia a solid foundation in mammoth run chase in a rain irrupting day at the Oval
Rain enforced early stumps on a intriguing day at the Oval in the Ashes. The day was Stuart Broad's final appearance as a player in Test Cricket. Broad got a 'Guard of Honour' from
England bat out Australia on day 3 and have a lead of 377
Crawley, Root, Bairstow's blinders innings helped England to be on top after day 3 in Oval test. England started being 12 behind of Australia. Their openers laid the platform for t
Smith's fighting 71 and Murphys entertaining 34 help Aussies getting slender lead at Oval
Smith's fighting 71, Murphy's brisk 34 and Cummins' supportive 36 helped Aussies getting a slender lead of 12 runs at KIA Oval, 5th test after day 2.Australia started with being 61
Starc's four far aids Aussies wrapping up England for 283 to be on top after day 1
Australia on top after day 1 in Oval test. The first two sessions were shared by both teams but the last one belonged to the visitors as they wrapped up England for 283 and they ha
Rain aids Aussies as Australia retain the Ashes
Rain had the last laugh and helped Australia in retaining the urn. With the rain refusing to relent, the match had to be called off. And Australia needed a draw to keep the urn to
Marsh - Labuschagne fightback in rain curtailed day in Manchester
England bowled super 30 overs but Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh batted really well to negotiate the challenge. They had a hundred run partnership with consuming over 160 balls. Ma
Hazlewood embraces the possibility of rain in Manchester
As the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester moves to a crucial stage, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has expressed his welcoming stance towards the possibility of rain affecting play. The
England on top after Wood's early strikes
England started with a massive boost up as they'd 67 runs lead. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook stretched the lead to a different level. The partnership between these two was worth of