Taskin Ahmed News
4 Bangladesh cricketers in LPL 2024 auction
A bid for over 500 internationalcricketers has been submitted in the auction to participate in the forthcomingseason of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Four Bangladeshi cricketers
Shoriful, Towhid shine in Abahani's thumping win over Prime Bank
Abahani Limited beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the Super League of DPL 2024. After the fiery bowling from the pacemen duo of Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, Litton D
Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances
Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo
Abahani beat Sheikh Jamal by 10 wickets to have 11th win on the trot
Abahani Limited thumped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 wickets on Thursday (18th April). Batting first, Nurul Hasan Sohan's side couldn't even stand tall infront of Taskin-Shori
Akram in favor of giving Taskin more rest
Bangladesh's cutting master Mustafizur Rahman is ruling the IPL stage. Mustafiz is playing IPL for Chennai Super Kings this season. Chennai also won several matches with his brilli
I think Mustafizur is starting to have a good time again: Taskin
Mustafizur Rahman made a greatstart in the first match for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL)2024. Taskin Ahmed, a teammate of the national team, is happy to se
Improvements for Shanto Mushfiqur and Hridoy in the ICC rankings
Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series by the margin of 2-1. The ICC rankings of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hri
Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred steers Sri Lanka to 235 runs
Sri Lanka have bowled out for 235 runs. Courtesy Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred which steered Lankans over 230+ runs despite being marginalized for 154-7. Taskin Ahmed was disc
Allan Donald congratulates Taskin on reaching 100 ODI wickets
In the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, specifically in the second ODI, Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets and reached 100 ODI wickets milestone. Bangladesh's former fast bowl
Taskin satisfied with his performance in BPL 2024
In this year's Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Taskin Ahmed's team Durdanto Dhaka have been a big failure. Afterstarting the tournament by winning the first match, they are the fir
Taskin talks about his first experience as captain
The match against Sylhet Strikerssaw a change in the leadership of the Durdanto Dhaka. Dhaka named Taskin Ahmedas captain leaving Mosaddek Hossain out of the XI. Taskin spoke about
Taskin thinks T20 World Cup preparation isn't up to the mark with BPL
There is the T20 World Cup in2024. And since the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is at the beginning of theWorld Cup year, this year's BPL is getting extra importance. However, Tas