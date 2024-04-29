
Taskin Ahmed News
thumb

4 Bangladesh cricketers in LPL 2024 auction

A bid for over 500 internationalcricketers has been submitted in the auction to participate in the forthcomingseason of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Four Bangladeshi cricketers

thumb

Shoriful, Towhid shine in Abahani's thumping win over Prime Bank

Abahani Limited beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the Super League of DPL 2024. After the fiery bowling from the pacemen duo of Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, Litton D

thumb

Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances

Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo

thumb

Abahani beat Sheikh Jamal by 10 wickets to have 11th win on the trot

Abahani Limited thumped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 wickets on Thursday (18th April). Batting first, Nurul Hasan Sohan's side couldn't even stand tall infront of Taskin-Shori

thumb

Akram in favor of giving Taskin more rest

Bangladesh's cutting master Mustafizur Rahman is ruling the IPL stage. Mustafiz is playing IPL for Chennai Super Kings this season. Chennai also won several matches with his brilli

thumb

I think Mustafizur is starting to have a good time again: Taskin

Mustafizur Rahman made a greatstart in the first match for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL)2024. Taskin Ahmed, a teammate of the national team, is happy to se

thumb

Improvements for Shanto Mushfiqur and Hridoy in the ICC rankings

Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series by the margin of 2-1. The ICC rankings of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hri

thumb

Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred steers Sri Lanka to 235 runs

Sri Lanka have bowled out for 235 runs. Courtesy Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred which steered Lankans over 230+ runs despite being marginalized for 154-7. Taskin Ahmed was disc

thumb

Allan Donald congratulates Taskin on reaching 100 ODI wickets

In the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, specifically in the second ODI, Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets and reached 100 ODI wickets milestone. Bangladesh's former fast bowl

thumb

Taskin satisfied with his performance in BPL 2024

In this year's Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Taskin Ahmed's team Durdanto Dhaka have been a big failure. Afterstarting the tournament by winning the first match, they are the fir

thumb

Taskin talks about his first experience as captain

The match against Sylhet Strikerssaw a change in the leadership of the Durdanto Dhaka. Dhaka named Taskin Ahmedas captain leaving Mosaddek Hossain out of the XI. Taskin spoke about

thumb

Taskin thinks T20 World Cup preparation isn't up to the mark with BPL

There is the T20 World Cup in2024. And since the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is at the beginning of theWorld Cup year, this year's BPL is getting extra importance. However, Tas

