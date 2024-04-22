
Tanzid Hasan Tamim News
thumb

Rishad's all round brilliance hands Shinepukur a convincing victory

Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Gazi Group cricketers by 13 runs in the Super League match of DPL. Rishad Hossain contributed notably in this convincing victory. He shone both with ba

thumb

Nahid Rana's fiery fifer hands Shinepukur a convincing victory over Mohammedan

Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 6 wickets in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). Shinepukur's Nahid Rana picked up fifer reduced Mohammedan for a paltry to

thumb

Hasan Murad, Jishan shine in Shinepukur's thumping win over Rupganj Tigers

Shinepukur Cricket Club thrashed Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club. Shinepukur bundled Rupganj out for a measly 110 run. And then Shinepukur's two openers came with all guns blazing to c

thumb

Tamim gives credit to everyone, has no regret on missing out century

Bangladesh have crashed Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Monday(18th March) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium to seal the ODI series by 2-1. Bangladesh young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim play

thumb

Tanzid Hasan Tamim surpasses Marnus Labuschagne to set a new record

As Tanzid Hasan Tamim wasn’t in the starting eleven, he wasn’t about to play the game. But in that match he made a new record. Suddenly Tanzid Tamim got chance in place of Soumya S

thumb

Blitzkrieg batting from Rishad and Tanzid Tamim seals the series for Bangladesh by 2-1

Bangladesh have crashed Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Monday(18th March). Sri Lanka gave a target of 236 runs. Courtesy Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred which steered Lankans over 23

thumb

Tanzid Tamim wants to beat Khulna to qualify for BPL 2024 playoffs

Chattogram Challengers haveadvanced a bit in the race for the playoffs. Chattogram beat Dhaka by 10 runsin the last match. Now their last match against Khulna Tigers is a do-or-die

thumb

Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets

Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the

thumb

Tanzid Tamim not happy even after playing match-winning innings

After starting the tournamentwith a win, Chattogram Challengers lost the second match. The team won again inthe third match. Tanzid Hasan Tamim has made a big contribution to the t

thumb

Bowlers star in Chattogram's easy 6-wicket win against Dhaka

Tanzid Hasan Tamim could notreach fifty for only 1 run. However, Chattogram Challengers did not have muchproblem with that. In the first match of the day in the Bangladesh PremierL

thumb

Tanzid Tamim wants to play his best cricket in BPL 2024

Tanzid Hasan Tamim got a bigchance in the ODI World Cup last year. But he failed to use that opportunity.He has already worked with the coaches on those mistakes made in the World

thumb

Tanzid Tamim wants to continue to good performance in World Cup

Bangladesh's losing streakcontinues in the World Cup. In the last match, the Tigers surrenderedhelplessly in front of India. India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to win theirfourth c

