Sri Lanka vs India News
thumb

Why Sri Lankan cricketers wear black armbands against India?

The Sri Lankan cricket team hasentered the field wearing black armbands in the ongoing match against India.This armband is worn by Lankan cricketers originally to honor Percy Abeys

thumb

"Siraj's donation to unsung heroes more important than his performance"

Indian fast bowler MohammedSiraj's decision to dedicate his Player of the Match award in the Asia Cupfinal has won the hearts of many. "I want to give this cashprize (USD 5000) to

thumb

No one but Bangladesh could compete with India in the Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan

India defeated Sri Lanka by 10wickets in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lankans could not stand in front of India inthe final. All the Lankan batters failed to put up resistance. Sri Lank

thumb

Sri Lanka all out for 50 in Asia Cup final, Siraj makes a record with career-best 6 wickets

A shambolic batting display from SriLanka sums up the first innings of the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September17) in Colombo. The hosts are bowled out for just 50 runs in just

thumb

Live: Sri Lanka bat first in Asia Cup 2023 final

Sri Lanka have won the toss andelected to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday(September 17) in Colombo.Sri Lanka have made one forcedchange to their sq

thumb

Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka’s in-form spinner MaheeshTheekshana has been ruled out of Sunday's Asia Cup final against India. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in anail-biting last-over victory in their Asia C

thumb

BCCI to seek more time for Sri Lanka tour confirmation

Till now the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) needed government permission only to play the bilateral series against Pakistan but now even for the Team India to travel

thumb

BCCI opens to tour Sri Lanka in July

Due to worldwide pandemic, cricket boards across the globe have been postponing tours with an eye on the safety of the players and health directives from their respective governmen

thumb

No clarity on India's tour of Sri Lanka

There has been no clarity on India's tour of Sri Lanka because of the effect of COVID-19. Indian team is scheduled to Emerald Island for a short tour consisting of three T20I and a

thumb

India name squad for Test series of Sri Lanka tour

India cricket team are going to tour in Sri Lanka later this month to play a full series of three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I match. Ahead of the tour, Board of Control for Crick

thumb

'Sri Lanka played fearless cricket', remarks Sangakkara

Entering into the contest with a team wretched with injury and suspension, Sri Lanka concluded the match with a famous victory against India on Friday thus survived in the race to

thumb

'Can you come and play for us?' Mathews woos to Kumar Sangakkara

Throughout the time Sri Lanka is going through a menace in the afterworld of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene era. Their second match of the ICC Champions Trophy, this time

