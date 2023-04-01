IPL 2022: Match 5: SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket News, Head to Head and Pitch & Weather Report

The rest two teams to play a match this season,Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) andRajasthan Royals(RR) will be up against each other in the 5th match ofIPL 2022on 29th March from 7:30 PM