Sohail Tanvir News
thumb

Sohail Tanvir appoints as head of Junior Selection Committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Pakistan pace bowler Sohail Tanvir as the head of the junior selection committee, it was announced on Friday.On Friday, Novemb

thumb

New York Warriors consolidate their position at top with another win

New York Warriors registeredtheir fourth victory of the competition after defeating Texas Chargers by 6runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadiu

thumb

Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir and Junaid Khan appointed for junior team selectors

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed an eight-member selection committee to conduct under-13, under-16 and under-19 trials for regional and district team selections.The committ

thumb

Pakistani pacer dies due to heart attack

Pakistani pacer Shahzad Azam has diedof heart disease. He was 36 years old at the time of his death. He used to playfor Islamabad.Shahzad's death was confirmed bycricket expert Far

thumb

'Shane Warne won us the IPL title with limited resources’, Kamran Akmal recalls IPL stint in 2008

FormerPakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal lauded late Australiaspinner and legend Shane Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to their title win in the inaugural edition of the In

thumb

The Sohail Tanvir Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Sohail Tanvir is a Pakistani cricketer who was born on December 12, 1984 in Rawalpindi. He is a left-arm fast middle bowler and a left-arm lower order batsman. He plays for Pakista

thumb

PSL 2022: Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir fined for violating PSL rules & regulations

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi's Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators' Sohail Tanvir are likely to be fined for allegedly violating the Pakistan Super League (PSL) code of conduct in the 21st

thumb

Watch: Tom gives an epic reaction to Kevin's bowling style in T10 league

The Abu Dhabi T10 league has been nothing short of entertainment. The league has already produced so many moments on the field. Be it hilarious, epic moments or anything else, the

thumb

Ramith Rambukwella replaces Aftab Alam in LPL 2020

The Dambulla Viiking team has added Ramith Rambukwella in the squad for the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League (LPL).The 29-year old opening batsman, Rambukwella, who can also

thumb

Steyn hits out at Indian fan who asks him to have a hair-cut

Dale Steyn has already established himself as one of the best fast bowlers of this generation. He is also the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. The pacer surpa

thumb

Two more players leave LPL

Not long after the departure of Shahid Afridi (Galle Gladiators) and Aftab Alam (Dambulla Viiking) from the Lanka Premier League (LPL), two more players are scheduled to leave the

thumb

LPL 2020: Sohail Tanvir among two to test COVID positive

Two cricketers - Sohail Tanvir, the Pakistani pacer, and Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Signh have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving Sri Lanka for LPL (Lankan Premier Leagu

