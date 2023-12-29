Slow over-rate News
India penalised for slow over-rate in first Test against South Africa
The first test match betweenIndia and South Africa was played at Centurion, and India was penalized forsustaining a sluggish over-rate throughout the match.As a result of bowling t
Sri Lanka fined by ICC for slow over-rate in match against South Africa
Sri Lanka was fined 10 percent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over rate against South Africa in the fourth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday, October 7,
Stuart Broad slams ICC for slow over-rate penalty
Former England seamer StuartBroad has criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for withholdingEngland 19 World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over-rates during t
India, West Indies fined after first T20I for slow over-rate
India and the West Indies were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the inaugural T20I on August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba.West Indies and India w
Ricky Ponting, Nasser Hussain gives suggestions about maintaining slow over-rates
Former Australia captain RickyPonting says that players and umpires can be more aware of slow over-rates. Andaccording to former England captain Nasser Hussain, it's time for the I
Oman fined for slow over rate against Zimbabwe
Oman has been fined 40 percent of his match fee for showing a slow over-rate in Thursday's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.Oman was penaliz
Afghanistan fined 20% of match fees for slow overrate in first ODI against Sri Lanka
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Afghanistan 20 per cent of its playing fee for failing to meet an acceptable over-stake in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Hamb
Nitish Rana fined for slow over-rate against CSK
IPL 2023: KKR captain Nitish Rana was fined after his team staged a slow over-rate during Sunday's IPL match against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2023: David Warner fined for slow over-rate in match against SRH
Delhi Capitals (DC) might have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs to record their second win of the season, but David Warner has taken a big hit. The team was found guilty of vio
IPL 2023: KL Rahul penalized for maintaining slow over-rate in match against RR
Lucknow Super Giants captain K.L. Rahul was fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) game against the Rajasthan Royals.Lucknow S
IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav fined for slow over rate
Suryakumar Yadav, skipper of Mumbai Indians, has been fined forslow over-rate during his side's 2023 Indian Premier League game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday 16th April.M
IPL 2023: RR captain Sanju Samson fined for slow over-rate
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow overshoot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Chennai Super Kings here.Raja