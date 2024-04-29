Shreyas Iyer News
Phil Salt's stunning innings helps KKR to seal the chase
Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets and 21 balls to spare on Monday (29th April) at the Eden Gardens Kolkata. Phil Salt's superb 68 and excellent bowling
Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 12 lakhs due to a slow over rate in the recent match against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on 16th April. Shrey
Bitter pill to swallow: Iyer
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer spoke after a difficult defeat against Rajasthan Royals. The Royals chased down the mammoth total of 224 courtesy of a Jos Butler century.Iyer said, "Bitte
The way we played, it was a comprehensive victory: Iyer
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer spoke after a comprehensive victory against Lucknow Super Giants.Iyer said, " Yeah, certainly. The way we played, it was a comprehensive victory. We bowled
"We have to go back to the drawing board" - Shreyas Iyer reacts to KKR's first defeat in IPL 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer kick-started their IPL 2024 campaign on a rock-solid fashion as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi C
Sunil Grover asks Rohit Sharma accept him as Team India's 11th batter
The upcoming episode of ‘TheGreat Indian Kapil Show’ would feature actor and comedian Sunil Groverrequesting Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma to be the 11th batter.The cricketers Rohi
'This is your moment, buddy' - Shreyas Iyer's message to Harshit Rana before last over
Shreyas Iyer, the captain ofKolkata Knight Riders, asked why it was Harshit in the last over. Rana receiveda final word of encouragement from KKR captain Shreyas Iyer prior to bein
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts of 2024
BCCI have announced central contacted player list of 2024 on Wednesday (28th February). Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have both been excluded from the contracts. Shubman Gill, Moha
Iyer, Kishan likely to be excluded from BCCI central contracts list
India's cricket governing body,BCCI, has taken a very strict stance on domestic cricket. The BCCI general secretaryJay Shah announced a few days ago that the cricketers under the c
All round India too good for Australia as they win the series by 4-1
India have beaten Australia by 6 runs on Sunday (3rd December) to wrap up the series by 4-1. Axar Patel's all round brilliance both with bat and ball helped India win over Australi
Shami runs riot to steer India final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
India thumped New Zealand by runs on Wednesday (15th November) at Wankhede, Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's dual centuries along with Rohit Sharma's quick-fire 47 and Shubma
Clinical India outperform Netherlands as they register their 9th win of the world cup
India have another comprehensive victory in the world cup as this time they have beaten Netherlands by 160 runs on Sunday (12th November) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Dual centuries f