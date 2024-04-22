
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Shoriful Islam News
thumb

Shoriful, Towhid shine in Abahani's thumping win over Prime Bank

Abahani Limited beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the Super League of DPL 2024. After the fiery bowling from the pacemen duo of Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed, Litton D

thumb

Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances

Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo

thumb

Mustafizur getting extra confidence in IPL because of less pressure

There is a lot of pressure andexpectation when one plays for the national team. In light of this, Bangladeshibowler Mustafizur Rahman is passing an entirely stress-free IPL. One of

thumb

All of us fast bowlers in the country are No.1: Shoriful

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam hasbeen in good form for a long time be it in the national team or domesticcricket. Shoriful is now regarded as thecountry's best pacer; nevertheles

thumb

Abahani beat Sheikh Jamal by 10 wickets to have 11th win on the trot

Abahani Limited thumped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 wickets on Thursday (18th April). Batting first, Nurul Hasan Sohan's side couldn't even stand tall infront of Taskin-Shori

thumb

Tanzim Sakib's firing fifer marginalises Legends of Rupganj for 99 and gives Abahani an easy win

Abahani Limited beat Legends of Rupganj by 8 wickets on Saturday (6th April). Batting first, Rupganj's innings were wrapped up for just 99 runs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib had a fifer. In

thumb

Shoriful Islam uncertain for Sylhet test

After the white ball series the test series is starting between the arch-rivals Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The first test of the two match test series will held at Sylhet internatio

thumb

Improvements for Shanto Mushfiqur and Hridoy in the ICC rankings

Bangladesh have defeated Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series by the margin of 2-1. The ICC rankings of the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hri

thumb

Shoriful is the leader of our bowling lineup - says Hathurusingha

Shoriful Islam's injury saddened many Bangladeshi Cricket fans. Why they wouldn’t be. The way he bowled in the Sri Lanka T20I series, which made him a force to be reckoned with. Wi

thumb

The Mendis duo along with Mathews hammer Bangladesh as the target is 166 to level up the series

Sri Lanka have posted 165 runs in the second T20I of the series. Cameos from Kamindu Mendis [37 off 27], Angelo Mathews[ and Kusal Mendis [36 off 22] aided Sri Lanka to post 165-5

thumb

Tamim delighted with Shoriful and Hridoy's performances of BPL 2024

The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. Fortune Barishal have beaten Co

thumb

Shoriful shines in Dhaka's disappointing BPL 2024 season

If you predict the performance ofthe tournament by looking at the results of the first match, then you will bein trouble in the case of Durdanto Dhaka. Dhaka got off to a great sta

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.