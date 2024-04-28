
Sanju Samson News
Kevin Pietersen wants Sanju Samson in India's T20 World Cup squad

Sanju Samson is having a dream season both for Rajasthan Royals and for him as well. His tally of 385 runs at an average of 77, is currently the leading run-scorer among the wicket

We believed in Jurel: Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain and the player of the match Sanju Samson spoke after a comfortable victory against Lucknow Super Giants.Samson said, "There was purchase with the new ball

Samson - Jurel depict 121* run stand to thrash Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals have beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets on Saturday (27th April) at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Captain Sanju Samson's impressive 71 off only 33 deliveri

Aaron Finch lauds Sanju Samson's leadership skills

Former Australia captain AaronFinch commended Sanju Samson's batting and leadership in the 2024 IndianPremier League (IPL). Speaking on Star Sports, Finch stated that Samson has no

Harbhajan thinks Samson should lead India in upcoming T20 World Cup

Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh believes Sanju Samson should be selected to represent India in the T20World Cup 2024, which would be held in the West Indies and the United Stat

Gilchrist suggests Rahul to win IPL first

As each day passes, the conversation surrounding the selection for the T20 World Cup intensifies. Over the past month, every talk show following each game of the current IPL 2024 s

Ishan says T20 world cup selection is not in his hands after his buccaneering 69 against RCB

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan talked about his chances of selection for the upcoming T20 world cup, which is set to be commenced from 1st June in the USA and the caribbeans.Is

Cricket is a funny game, so you have to put your head down and just focus on the process: Samson

Rajasthan Captain Sanju Samson spoke after the close win against Punjab Kings. His side just went over the line, after successfully chasing 148 in the 20th over.Sanju on two or mor

'Why did Trent Boult bowl only two overs?' - Aakash Chopra Critiques Rajasthan Royals' Bowling Strategy in IPL 2024 RR vs GT

At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals suffered their first IPL 2024 season defeat to the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match.While the match showcased fireworks

BCCI Fines Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Rs 12 Lakh in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) skipper, Sanju Samson, found himself at the receiving end of a heavy fine amounting to Rs 12 lakh for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their recent m

Tewatia - Rashid's late blitz takes Gujrat home in a thriller of a chase

Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman G

IPL 2024 : [WATCH] Shubman Gill Expresses Frustration Over Umpire's Call in RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match

In a heated clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2024 season, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill found himself at odds with the umpires over a

