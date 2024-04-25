Royal Challengers Bangalore News
You are too good Pat: Kohli's heartfelt gesture towards Cummins before SRH vs RCB clash
In the 2024 Indian Premier League(IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been facing a series ofdisappointing performances. However, their star batter, Virat Kohli, has beenco
"I can eat the same thing for the next six months, three times a day" - Virat Kohli Reveals Dietary Discipline Secret
Virat Kohli, the driving force behind the fitness revolution in Indian cricket, recently shared insights into his dietary discipline, highlighting his ability to stick to a repetit
Dinesh Karthik is really making a push for the World Cup team: Flower
Andy Flower, head coach of theRoyal Challengers Bengaluru, stated that Dinesh Karthik is compellinglyjustifying his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.Although Royal Challeng
IPL 2024: Watch - Mohammed Siraj smashing monstrous sixes during nets session ahead upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals
The pace sensation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohammed Siraj has caught the spotlight after smashing a few sixes during the practice session ahead of the clash against Rajasth
IPL 2024: Watch - Virender Sehwag trolls Punjab Kings on air during game vs RCB
The former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag trolled Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings during their second encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium a
Rajasthan Royals brutally roast RCB men's team after RCB women's team wins the WPL 2024 title
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have never won an IPL title since the inaugural edition in 2008. In fact, they have had the opportunity to win a title but let the chances slip aw
CSK vs RCB clash to kickoff IPL 2024 on March 22
After a long wait, the IPLschedule has finally been released. This year's season of IPL is going to takeplace on March 22. Mustafizur Rahman's team Chennai Super Kings match is on
Sanjay Manjrekar suggests RCB and MI to go for Mitchell Starc in IPL 2024 auction
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar pitched in with a suggestion for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians and he wanted both franchisees to go for Australia's experi
I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore: Maxwell
Australia star all-rounder Maxwellhas been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over a decade. He startedin 2012 with Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals). He became the first
AB de Villiers gives his honest opinion on RCB's bowling lineup ahead of IPL 2024 auction
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers made the headlines after he opened up on RCB's bowling lineup ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Proteas batting great is of the
Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians, Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore
The amount of drama about HardikPandya could no doubt be written in the scripts of Indian serials. Cricket fansgot a taste of drama and movies between cricket. After much drama, it
Watch: Cameron Green shares special message to RCB fans, video goes viral
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green made the headlines after he joined Royal Challengers from Mumbai Indians as a part of all-cash deal for INR 17.5 crore. Cameron Green announced