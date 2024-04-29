Ravindra Jadeja News
I don’t think he’s good enough to bat at No. 7 in a World Cup side: Moody on Jadeja
Former Australia cricketer TomMoody has expressed doubts about Ravindra Jadeja's ability to perform asIndia's No.7 batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Moody believes that thispos
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul CSK vs LSG
Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch Highlights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Fielding Brilliance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday,
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] "MS Dhoni Smashes IPL Record with Massive 101m Six in LSG vs CSK Match"
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a commanding performance as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in a thrilling encounter on Friday, April 19th. Led by a stellar inn
That’s the difference between mediocrity and excellence: Displeasure over commentators using cricketers' pet names
Current-day cricket commentatorsrefer to players by their pet names from the commentary box – they call JadejaJaddu, and use Rutu for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mahi for Mahendra Singh Dh
He bowled very good slower ones: Jadeja on Mustafizur
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahmantook 2 wickets for 22 runs for Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata KnightRiders yesterday. Ravindra Jadeja, his teammate, has praised hisbowling.
Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande star with the ball to demolish KKR
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets on Monday (8th April). Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande combined a deadly bowling to restrict KKR for a measly 137 r
Mustafizur regains Purple cap
Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman has become the highest wicket-taker again after returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before the end of the first innings of the match o
Would Cummins have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20: Kaif
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeatedChennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. During the match, an incident involvingRavindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins drew attention. Former Indian cricketerMohammad
IPL 2024: Watch - Pat Cummins upholding spirit of the game after denying 'Obstructing the Field' appeal against Ravindra Jadeja
Skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad won the hearts of the fans when he withdrew the appeal of Ravindra Jadeja who ran right in front of the stumps during the spell of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Jaiswal, Jadeja star in India's thumping win in Rajkot
India teared apart England by a massive margin of 434 runs on Sunday (18th February) in Rajkot. Dual century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a fifer from Ravindra Jadeja aided India skit
Rohit, Jadeja sparkle with hundreds as India show domination in the first day
India finished on high after day one in Rajkot test. Dual hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja helped India propel their innings to 326-5 after the day. Debutant Sarfaraz
Virat Kohli unavailable again for last three England Tests
India's star batter Virat Kohliis not in the team for the last three Tests due to personal reasons. He did notplay the first two Tests due to personal reasons.Kohli has never misse