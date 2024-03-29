Prithvi Shaw News
It doesn’t make sense: Moody criticizes Delhi for picking Bhui over Shaw
Tom Moody, a former Australiancricket player, thinks that Delhi Capitals (DC) should pick Prithvi Shaw overRicky Bhui for their next Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) games.Prithvi
Knee injury to keep Prithvi Shaw out for much of the domestic season
India batter Prithvi Shaw will beout for at least three months with a knee injury. The 2023–24 Indian domesticseason kicks out on October 1 in Rajkot with the Irani Cup, therefore
Prithvi Shaw returns to Northamptonshire for the 2024 season
Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will also represent Northamptonshire in 2024 after agreeing a deal with the county side. He is expected to be available for the second half of t
Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Northamptonshire's One-Day Cup after knee injury
Prithvi Shaw will miss the ongoing One-Day Cup competition in England for Northamptonshire after injuring his knee in a game against Durham on Sunday.Prithvi Shaw's time at Northam
Prithvi Shaw will learn a lot from playing in England: Ravi Ashwin
India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Prithvi Shaw will pick up the tricks and trade from playing in the English conditions. The Indian cricketer was last se
Prithvi Shaw arrives in the UK, will make his county debut on Friday
The Indian side's young opening batsman, Prithvi Shaw, who has been looking to return to the side for a long time, will now play in the County Championship. Prithvi Shaw will make
Shaw thinks he is a star, Gill has worked on his flaws: Gill's childhood coach
Shubman Gill's childhood coach KarsanGhavri highlighted the difference between Gill and Prithvi Shaw. Karsan saidthat if Prithvi does not work, there will be no profit even getting
IPL 2023: Sehwag bashes Prithvi Shaw after dismal shot against GT
Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag launched a scathing attack on Prithvi Shaw after the latter played a dismal shot against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.Pr
Prithvi Shaw will have to wait for his chance says Hardik Pandya
Skipper Hardik Pandya has confirmed Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will be India's opening games tomorrow and Prithvi Shaw will have to wait for his opportunity.India stand-in capta