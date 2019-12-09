PM Sheikh Hasina News
Salman Khan showers PM Sheikh Hasina with praise in BPL opening ceremony
The opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was held on Sunday at the Mirpur Shere-e-Bangla Stadium.The start of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (
Miraz gets land from PM Hasina in Khulna
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has received the promised land from Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday. The land in Khulna's Mujgunni was granted by Khulna
'Such fighting win is supremely pleasing', PM congratulates Tigers
Bangladesh honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has watched the memorable win of the country against New Zealand on Friday at the historic Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and conveyed
PM Sheikh Hasina lauds Shakib and his teammates
PM Sheikh Hasina praised Bangladesh Cricket team all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and the entire team today during a rally in Magura. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ মাগুরায় সাকিবের প্রশংসায় প্রধা
PM Hasina praises Bangladesh team
Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina has praised the achievements of Bangladesh cricket team. She spoke about Bangladesh team in Sunday's National Sports Award of 2010, 2011