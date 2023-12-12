Phil Simmons News
Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach
The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo
CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders appoint Phil Simmons as new head coach
The Trinbago Knight Riders have appointed former West Indies coach Phil Simmons as their new head coach. He replaces Abhishek Nayar who is currently assistant coach of the Kolkata
Nicholas Pooran resigns as West Indies captain
West Indies limited-overs cricketcaptain Nicholas Pooran has stepped down as captain on Monday. Pooran basicallyleft the captaincy for the failure in the recently-concluded ICC T20
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons resigns after T20 World Cup exit
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has resigned following the team's exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday.West Indies head coach Phil
The maroon is all over: Russell wants to play for West Indies in T20 World Cup
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russellhas opened up about the recent debate between him and West Indies coach PhilSimmons and said that he wants to play for West Indies again and wi
I don't think that I should be begging people to play for their countries: West Indies coach Phil Simmons
Caribbean cricketers play in allthe franchise leagues of the world. But the reluctance of the cricketers can beseen when playing for their own national team. Star all-rounder Andre
'A rare light in dark times for West Indians'
It is not everyday 350-plus totals are chased in Asia. But resilient West Indies pulled off something turned out be one of the greatest moments in recent history.West Indies handed
Shakib's absence not WI's advantage: Phil Simmons
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is wary of Shakib-less Bangladesh in the second Test that starts on Friday in Dhaka.Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 68 and bowled six overs in the f
West Indies can now only go up: Simmons
After being outplayed by Bangladesh in the just completed three-match ODI series, West Indies coach Phil Simmons believes from here on his team can only go up."From here now, the o
West Indies considering Bangladesh 'clear favourites'
West Indies are now in Bangladesh in a bid to play three ODIs alongside two Tests. However, their recent records in Bangladesh are not quite satisfactory. On top of that, this time
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons in danger of losing job
West Indies are on a tour of England to play three-match Test series. The first Test of the series will start on July 8. But before that, Caribbean head coach Phil Simmons is in da
Windies head coach Simmons to use walkie-talkie during warm-up match
West Indies coach Phil Simmons is likely to use walkie-talkie (and binocular, if required) for the first three days of coaching to his team during the second four-day practice game