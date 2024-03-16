Paul Stirling News
Stirling becomes first player to hit 400 4s in T20I, Rashid hits 350 scalp
Afghan magician Rashid Khan was out of the action for about 4 months due to injury. The recently concluded game was his first match after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.Despite los
Hashmatullah Shahidi's fifty takes Afghanistan into the lead after day 2 in Abu Dhabi test
An absorbing day of test cricket in Abu Dhabi. Hashmatullah Shahidi's unbeaten fifty took Afghanistan into the lead after Zia-Ur-Rahman's fifer. The match is nicely poised after th
Ireland announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tour
Ireland have announced two men's squads for an upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December, marking opener Paul Stirling's first series as permanent white-ball captain. Paul S
Paul Stirling appointed permanent white-ball captain for Ireland
After serving in the role on aninterim basis since Andy Balbirnie stood down as captain of Ireland's men'swhite-ball team in the summer, Paul Stirling has been given the official n
Mohammad Amir to play for Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir isthe regular face of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He often hasexperience playing in multiple teams of BPL. Amir has signed with Fortune
Fortune Barishal rope in Shoaib Malik for BPL 2024
The franchises have started preparingthe team ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Teams like RangpurRiders, Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers are recruiti
Fortune Barishal include Paul Stirling, Abbas Afridi and retain 3 local cricketers including Riyad
Fortune Barishal has startedpreparing the team ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Theyhave retained Mahmudullah Riyad and three local cricketers. They decided t
Ireland name squad for England ODIs
Cricket Ireland has named a15-man squad that will play England in a three-match ODI series from September20-26.All-rounder Curtis Campher movesup from the middle order to replace A
Ireland announce squad for T20I series against India
Ireland have announced a 15-man men's squad who will play India in a three-game T20I series at home from August 18.The Ireland cricket team have announced a 15-man squad for the up
Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th
Paul Stirling's majestic 162 aids Ireland win their first match in the tournament
Ireland have their first win in the tournament by beating UAE with a massive margin of 138 runs on Thursday (27th June) at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day, United
Litton, Tamim, Mushfiqur remain unsold in LPL 2023 auction
In the last 3 editions of theLanka Premier League (LPL), players were selected from the players' draft.However, the squad for the fourth season is being arranged through an auction