Pakistan cricket News
Watson not interested to be Pakistan head coach
Former Australian all rounder Shane Watsonhas pulled out of the race to become Pakistan's head coach after being the PCB's preferred candidate.Watson, who recently coached Quetta G
Grant Bradburn leaves Pakistan cricket
Grant Bradburn has announced thathe would be resigning from his job as the high-performance coach of the squadon Monday. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to have work
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf meets Sarfaraz Ahmed to discuss Pakistan cricket’s future
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf met former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in Lahore today.Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was invited
England's Massive Loss Swings the Pendulum in Men's World Cup Standings
A few setbacks, a few comebacks and a couple of upsets made the points table intensely confusing.However, England’s agonizing defeat against Proteas has pushed them a
Alarming Signs in Pakistan’s Spin Bowling
The highly awaited One Day International World Cup is just around the corner, starting this month in India. There is a lot of talk about every team’s spin bowling att
PAK vs WI: Watch - Imam-ul-Haq vents his anger after a horrible mix-up with Babar Azam
Pakistan and West Indies were currently engaged with each other in the 2nd ODI (rescheduled match) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan won
Rizwan breaks Gayle's record of highest runs
Mohammad Rizwan went past West Indies legend Chris Gayle's tally of 1665 runs to set the new record for the most runs in a calendar year in Twenty/20s.Rizwan breaks Gayle's record
Semifinal fixture of T20 World Cup 2021
The final Four were decided after a hard-fought Super Twelve stage, where the top Two teams from each group made it through.Semifinal fixture of T20 World Cup 2021While England and
Shakib doubtful for upcoming Pakistan series
All-rounder Shakib was ruled out in the midway of ICC World Twenty/20 due to injury. He is very much uncertain for the upcoming series against Pakistan as well. Bangladesh Cricket
Younis Khan wants it to be 5-1
The entire Cricket World is waiting anxiously for the biggest match of ICC Twenty/20 World Cup. Arch rivals India will play Pakistan on October 2. The Cricket experts and former cr
Pakistan create headline showing Sportsmanship
Pakistan Cricket Team played West Indies Cricket Team in a warm up match of ICC World Twenty/20 today. In which the Men In Green has generated headline calling back Shimron Hetmyer
Big blow for Pakistan Cricket as England withdraw from Pakistan tour
Recently, New Zealand Cricket made a sudden decision to withdraw from their white-ball series against Pakistan. New Zealand took this decision at the last minute on Friday owing to