Pakistan cricket News
thumb

Watson not interested to be Pakistan head coach

Former Australian all rounder Shane Watsonhas pulled out of the race to become Pakistan's head coach after being the PCB's preferred candidate.Watson, who recently coached Quetta G

thumb

Grant Bradburn leaves Pakistan cricket

Grant Bradburn has announced thathe would be resigning from his job as the high-performance coach of the squadon Monday. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to have work

thumb

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf meets Sarfaraz Ahmed to discuss Pakistan cricket’s future

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf met former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in Lahore today.Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was invited

thumb

England's Massive Loss Swings the Pendulum in Men's World Cup Standings

A few setbacks, a few comebacks and a couple of upsets made the points table intensely confusing.However, England’s agonizing defeat against Proteas has pushed them a

thumb

Alarming Signs in Pakistan’s Spin Bowling

The highly awaited One Day International World Cup is just around the corner, starting this month in India. There is a lot of talk about every team’s spin bowling att

thumb

PAK vs WI: Watch - Imam-ul-Haq vents his anger after a horrible mix-up with Babar Azam

Pakistan and West Indies were currently engaged with each other in the 2nd ODI (rescheduled match) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan won

thumb

Rizwan breaks Gayle's record of highest runs

Mohammad Rizwan went past West Indies legend Chris Gayle's tally of 1665 runs to set the new record for the most runs in a calendar year in Twenty/20s.Rizwan breaks Gayle's record

thumb

Semifinal fixture of T20 World Cup 2021

The final Four were decided after a hard-fought Super Twelve stage, where the top Two teams from each group made it through.Semifinal fixture of T20 World Cup 2021While England and

thumb

Shakib doubtful for upcoming Pakistan series

All-rounder Shakib was ruled out in the midway of ICC World Twenty/20 due to injury. He is very much uncertain for the upcoming series against Pakistan as well. Bangladesh Cricket

thumb

Younis Khan wants it to be 5-1

The entire Cricket World is waiting anxiously for the biggest match of ICC Twenty/20 World Cup. Arch rivals India will play Pakistan on October 2. The Cricket experts and former cr

thumb

Pakistan create headline showing Sportsmanship

Pakistan Cricket Team played West Indies Cricket Team in a warm up match of ICC World Twenty/20 today. In which the Men In Green has generated headline calling back Shimron Hetmyer

thumb

Big blow for Pakistan Cricket as England withdraw from Pakistan tour

Recently, New Zealand Cricket made a sudden decision to withdraw from their white-ball series against Pakistan. New Zealand took this decision at the last minute on Friday owing to

