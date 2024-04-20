Nicholas Pooran News
Dhoni is a national hero: Pooran
When MS Dhoni was met withthunderous applause at the Ekana Stadium during Friday, April 19,'s IPL 2024match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG),Nichola
Hard work is the key to success for Power Hitting : Pooran
Today T20 cricket is the most enjoyable game of all Crores of fans and supporters keep their eyes on the field to see fours and sixes raining. One of the most important things in T
Hard work is the motto of Power Hitting : Pooran
Today T20 cricket is the most enjoyable game of all Crores of fans and supporters keep their eyes on the field to see fours and sixes raining. One of the most important things in T
IPL 2024 : [ Watch ] 106M Six By LSG NICHOLAS POORAN Against RCB
In the 15th match of the Indian Premier League 2024between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants Faf du Plessis, the captain of the RCB, had earlier won the toss and
Mayank Yadav's inspiring spell gives LSG their maiden win of the season
Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs on Saturday (30th March). They registered their first win of the season and got off the mark in the points table. Cameos from Nich
Pooran gets LSG captaincy in replace of Rahul in LSG's second game of IPL 2024
In Saturday's Indian PremierLeague (IPL) match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow, Lucknow Super Giants head coachJustin Langer selected KL Rahul as the team's "Impact Player" andNich
Captain Sanju Samson fires up with 82* to hand Rajasthan Royals a 20 run victory to kick off the season
Rajasthan Royals have beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs on Sunday (24th March). Captain Sanju Samson's swashbuckling 82* off just 52 balls and disciplined bowling from Royals
I really hope he continues to enjoy the game: Pooran on Pant's return to cricket
The cricketing communityworldwide will be routing for Rishabh Pant when he returns to competitivecricket in the Saturday afternoon IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals andPunjab K
BPL 2024: Pooran, Farooqi join Rangpur Riders squad
Caribbean superstar NicholasPooran and Afghanistan's star pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi have joined the last partof the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Both of them will play in playoffs
Babar Azam to join Rangpur Riders from second match
Rangpur Riders added Babar Azamto the team before the players' draft of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).However, the chief executive of Rangpur Riders, Ishtiaque Sadeque, said
Kieron Pollard named MI Cape Town captain
MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan willmiss the next edition of South Africa's franchise tournament SA20. He has been ruledout due to a back injury. Kieron Pollard has been given the
Philip Salt's swashbuckling hundred steers England to series levelling win on a record-breaking day
England crashed West Indies by 75 runs on Wednesday (20th December). England posted a thumping 267 runs in the first innings, which is the second highest in the history of T20I Cri