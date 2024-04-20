
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Nicholas Pooran News
thumb

Dhoni is a national hero: Pooran

When MS Dhoni was met withthunderous applause at the Ekana Stadium during Friday, April 19,'s IPL 2024match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG),Nichola

thumb

Hard work is the key to success for Power Hitting : Pooran

Today T20 cricket is the most enjoyable game of all Crores of fans and supporters keep their eyes on the field to see fours and sixes raining. One of the most important things in T

thumb

Hard work is the motto of Power Hitting : Pooran

Today T20 cricket is the most enjoyable game of all Crores of fans and supporters keep their eyes on the field to see fours and sixes raining. One of the most important things in T

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ Watch ] 106M Six By LSG NICHOLAS POORAN Against RCB

In the 15th match of the Indian Premier League 2024between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants Faf du Plessis, the captain of the RCB, had earlier won the toss and

thumb

Mayank Yadav's inspiring spell gives LSG their maiden win of the season

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs on Saturday (30th March). They registered their first win of the season and got off the mark in the points table. Cameos from Nich

thumb

Pooran gets LSG captaincy in replace of Rahul in LSG's second game of IPL 2024

In Saturday's Indian PremierLeague (IPL) match against Punjab Kings in Lucknow, Lucknow Super Giants head coachJustin Langer selected KL Rahul as the team's "Impact Player" andNich

thumb

Captain Sanju Samson fires up with 82* to hand Rajasthan Royals a 20 run victory to kick off the season

Rajasthan Royals have beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs on Sunday (24th March). Captain Sanju Samson's swashbuckling 82* off just 52 balls and disciplined bowling from Royals

thumb

I really hope he continues to enjoy the game: Pooran on Pant's return to cricket

The cricketing communityworldwide will be routing for Rishabh Pant when he returns to competitivecricket in the Saturday afternoon IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals andPunjab K

thumb

BPL 2024: Pooran, Farooqi join Rangpur Riders squad

Caribbean superstar NicholasPooran and Afghanistan's star pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi have joined the last partof the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Both of them will play in playoffs

thumb

Babar Azam to join Rangpur Riders from second match

Rangpur Riders added Babar Azamto the team before the players' draft of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).However, the chief executive of Rangpur Riders, Ishtiaque Sadeque, said

thumb

Kieron Pollard named MI Cape Town captain

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan willmiss the next edition of South Africa's franchise tournament SA20. He has been ruledout due to a back injury. Kieron Pollard has been given the

thumb

Philip Salt's swashbuckling hundred steers England to series levelling win on a record-breaking day

England crashed West Indies by 75 runs on Wednesday (20th December). England posted a thumping 267 runs in the first innings, which is the second highest in the history of T20I Cri

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.