National Cricket League News
Dhaka Division becomes champion of NCL
The sixth round of the National CricketLeague (NCL) is over. Sylhet division saw victory on the last day. Nasum Ahmedtook 6 wickets. Besides, Mahidul Islam Angkon scored a century
Nayeem Hasan named player of the tournament in NCL
Spinner Nayeem Hasan has won thebest cricketer award of the National League Cricket (NCL) tournament. Nayeem,who has played 6 matches in 6 rounds for the Chattogram division, has t
NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers
Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th
Mushfiqur hits century in NCL, Rajshahi eyeing for huge lead
Experienced Bangladesh cricketerMushfiqur Rahim is playing for Rajshahi in the second-round match of ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) in Chattogram. After recovering from the i
BCB bans Mehedi Hasan Rana for one month
Left-arm pacer Mehedi Hasan Ranahas been banned from playing matches for a month for questioning the selectorsof the national cricket team on social media and commenting on a media
Mushfiqur to play second round of NCL
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman MushfiqurRahim has been out of cricket for a long time. However, he has announced thathe will play in the National Cricket League (NCL). Despite no
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati
Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL
The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players
NCL 2022 all teams final players list, BCB reveals prize money
The Bangladesh domestic cricketseason starts with the National Cricket League (NCL) from Monday. Thetournament start date and prize money have already been finalized by Bangladesh
Sujon wants foreign players in NCL and BCL
Hanuma Vihari last played a Test forIndia in March against Sri Lanka. Then he played in the Dhaka Premier League(DPL) after the Test series. The participation of foreign cricketers
NCL set to resume in October
Bangladesh's eight-team first-class tournament National Cricket League (NCL) is set to restart on October 17. This year's NCL was postponed for Covid-19 after two rounds in March-A
Uncertainty looms over DPL again
As the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh was improving day by day, there had been a full chance to start Dhaka Premier League (DPL) tournament again. However, with the increase in C