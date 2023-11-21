
thumb

Dhaka Division becomes champion of NCL

The sixth round of the National CricketLeague (NCL) is over. Sylhet division saw victory on the last day. Nasum Ahmedtook 6 wickets. Besides, Mahidul Islam Angkon scored a century

thumb

Nayeem Hasan named player of the tournament in NCL

Spinner Nayeem Hasan has won thebest cricketer award of the National League Cricket (NCL) tournament. Nayeem,who has played 6 matches in 6 rounds for the Chattogram division, has t

thumb

NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers

Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th

thumb

Mushfiqur hits century in NCL, Rajshahi eyeing for huge lead

Experienced Bangladesh cricketerMushfiqur Rahim is playing for Rajshahi in the second-round match of ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) in Chattogram. After recovering from the i

thumb

BCB bans Mehedi Hasan Rana for one month

Left-arm pacer Mehedi Hasan Ranahas been banned from playing matches for a month for questioning the selectorsof the national cricket team on social media and commenting on a media

thumb

Mushfiqur to play second round of NCL

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman MushfiqurRahim has been out of cricket for a long time. However, he has announced thathe will play in the National Cricket League (NCL). Despite no

thumb

NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches

Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati

thumb

Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL

The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players

thumb

NCL 2022 all teams final players list, BCB reveals prize money

The Bangladesh domestic cricketseason starts with the National Cricket League (NCL) from Monday. Thetournament start date and prize money have already been finalized by Bangladesh

thumb

Sujon wants foreign players in NCL and BCL

Hanuma Vihari last played a Test forIndia in March against Sri Lanka. Then he played in the Dhaka Premier League(DPL) after the Test series. The participation of foreign cricketers

thumb

NCL set to resume in October

Bangladesh's eight-team first-class tournament National Cricket League (NCL) is set to restart on October 17. This year's NCL was postponed for Covid-19 after two rounds in March-A

thumb

Uncertainty looms over DPL again

As the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh was improving day by day, there had been a full chance to start Dhaka Premier League (DPL) tournament again. However, with the increase in C

