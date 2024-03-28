Nathan Ellis News
Fresh faces surge as Cricket Australia announces a 23-strong group of centrally contracted men's players
Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed their central contract list for 2024-2025 cricketing season highlighted by a massive home Test series against India. Young pacemen Xavier Bartle
Matthew Short's all round excellence helps Australia cleansweep New Zealand
Australia thrashed New Zealand by on Sunday (25th February) to whitewash the Kiwis in their own turf in a rain curtailed match. Handy contributions from Aussie batters especially M
Australia rely on experienced players in ODI World Cup squad
Cricket Australia (CA) announced the preliminary 18-member squad for the ODI World Cup just over a month ago. This time that squad has been brought to a 15-member squad. And again,
Marsh, Short set up Australia's comprehensive win to secure the series
Australia thumped South Africa in the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets and 31 balls to spare on Saturday (2nd September). Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short's unbelievable hitting left South Afric
Mustafizur named in ESPNcricinfo's list of bowlers with 'best slower ball'
Slower delivery is one of thedangerous weapons of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Exactly one year ago,the Australian national team visited Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the T20 s
Green, Wade star for Australia in 209-run chase in first T20I against India
Australia have won the firstmatch of the three-match T20I series by four wickets on Tuesday (September 20)in Mohali. Batting first, India got a huge total of 208 runs. But that was
Australia win only T20I to finish off Pakistan tour in style
Australia defeated Pakistan inthe only Twenty20 International match played in Lahore on Tuesday, April 5.Despite their bowlers' valiant efforts, the hosts succumbed by three wicket
Hat-trick man Ellis gets IPL deal
T20I cricket's first debutant hat-trick bowler Nathan Ellis has signed with Punjab Kings for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.Ellis comes in as one of the replac