Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Nathan Ellis News
thumb

Fresh faces surge as Cricket Australia announces a 23-strong group of centrally contracted men's players

Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed their central contract list for 2024-2025 cricketing season highlighted by a massive home Test series against India. Young pacemen Xavier Bartle

thumb

Matthew Short's all round excellence helps Australia cleansweep New Zealand

Australia thrashed New Zealand by on Sunday (25th February) to whitewash the Kiwis in their own turf in a rain curtailed match. Handy contributions from Aussie batters especially M

thumb

Australia rely on experienced players in ODI World Cup squad

Cricket Australia (CA) announced the preliminary 18-member squad for the ODI World Cup just over a month ago. This time that squad has been brought to a 15-member squad. And again,

thumb

Marsh, Short set up Australia's comprehensive win to secure the series

Australia thumped South Africa in the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets and 31 balls to spare on Saturday (2nd September). Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short's unbelievable hitting left South Afric

thumb

Mustafizur named in ESPNcricinfo's list of bowlers with 'best slower ball'

Slower delivery is one of thedangerous weapons of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Exactly one year ago,the Australian national team visited Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the T20 s

thumb

Green, Wade star for Australia in 209-run chase in first T20I against India

Australia have won the firstmatch of the three-match T20I series by four wickets on Tuesday (September 20)in Mohali. Batting first, India got a huge total of 208 runs. But that was

thumb

Australia win only T20I to finish off Pakistan tour in style

Australia defeated Pakistan inthe only Twenty20 International match played in Lahore on Tuesday, April 5.Despite their bowlers' valiant efforts, the hosts succumbed by three wicket

thumb

Hat-trick man Ellis gets IPL deal

T20I cricket's first debutant hat-trick bowler Nathan Ellis has signed with Punjab Kings for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.Ellis comes in as one of the replac

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.