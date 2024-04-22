Mushtaq Ahmed News
Hathurusinghe and Mushtaq arrive in Bangladesh to take charge
Bangladesh national team's new spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed has set foot in Dhaka. Today (April 22) Mushtaq reached Bangladesh at 5:20 PM. Besides, the head coach Chandika Hath
Mushtaq Ahmed appointed Bangladesh Spin Bowling Coach
Mushtaq Ahmed, the ex-Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup victor, has assumed the role of Spin Bowling Coach for the Bangladesh National Team. His tenure commences with the upcoming
Misbah-ul-Haq suggests four names to PCB for Chief Selector
Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national team captain, has proposed
Babar Azam needs to improve his game against Spinner, says Mushtaq Ahmed
Former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed believes Babar Azam needs to work on his game against Spinner.Mushtaq Ahmed, a former cricketer, believes Babar Azam needs to improve his strategy wh
"Pakistan will treat Sri Lankan spinners better than Australia" says Mushtaq Ahmed
Legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed spoke about Pakistan's chances ahead of a crucial series against Sri Lanka, claiming the men in green will outperform the opposition in a two-Test s
Shahid Afridi launches new T10 League in Pakistan
Former Pakistan captainShahid Afridi has announced the launch oftheMega Stars League (MSL)which will take place later this year. The league aims to financially support former crick
PCB appoints Younis as national team batting coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed one of the best Test batsmen of all time in Pakistan history Younis Khan as the batting coach of the country's national cricket team.
Don't look for 'conspiracy theories', Aakash Chopra to former Pakistan cricketers
Former Pakistan cricketers Sikander Bakht, Mushtaq Ahmed and Abdul Razzaq have been quoting England all-rounder Ben Stokes for his book 'On Fire' for some time now, saying that Ind
Pakistan is Brazil of cricket: Wasim Akram
Brazil is by far the most successful country in football history. They have won the crown of world football excellence five times. Australia has this achievement in cricket. They a
Mushtaq joins Windies as assistant coach
Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed is set to join Windies Cricket as their assistant coach where he will need him to commit 150 days in a year.Mushtaq was about to join the te
Another Afridi sparkles for Pakistan in Under-19 WC, 2018
No sooner than end of an Afridi era, Pakistan got to have another Afridi; the sparkling fast bowler from the hill terrain Khyber province emerged as one of the most promising speed