
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mushtaq Ahmed News
thumb

Hathurusinghe and Mushtaq arrive in Bangladesh to take charge

Bangladesh national team's new spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed has set foot in Dhaka. Today (April 22) Mushtaq reached Bangladesh at 5:20 PM. Besides, the head coach Chandika Hath

thumb

Mushtaq Ahmed appointed Bangladesh Spin Bowling Coach

Mushtaq Ahmed, the ex-Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup victor, has assumed the role of Spin Bowling Coach for the Bangladesh National Team. His tenure commences with the upcoming

thumb

Misbah-ul-Haq suggests four names to PCB for Chief Selector

Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national team captain, has proposed

thumb

Babar Azam needs to improve his game against Spinner, says Mushtaq Ahmed

Former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed believes Babar Azam needs to work on his game against Spinner.Mushtaq Ahmed, a former cricketer, believes Babar Azam needs to improve his strategy wh

thumb

"Pakistan will treat Sri Lankan spinners better than Australia" says Mushtaq Ahmed

Legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed spoke about Pakistan's chances ahead of a crucial series against Sri Lanka, claiming the men in green will outperform the opposition in a two-Test s

thumb

Shahid Afridi launches new T10 League in Pakistan

Former Pakistan captainShahid Afridi has announced the launch oftheMega Stars League (MSL)which will take place later this year. The league aims to financially support former crick

thumb

PCB appoints Younis as national team batting coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed one of the best Test batsmen of all time in Pakistan history Younis Khan as the batting coach of the country's national cricket team.

thumb

Don't look for 'conspiracy theories', Aakash Chopra to former Pakistan cricketers

Former Pakistan cricketers Sikander Bakht, Mushtaq Ahmed and Abdul Razzaq have been quoting England all-rounder Ben Stokes for his book 'On Fire' for some time now, saying that Ind

thumb

Pakistan is Brazil of cricket: Wasim Akram

Brazil is by far the most successful country in football history. They have won the crown of world football excellence five times. Australia has this achievement in cricket. They a

thumb

Mushtaq joins Windies as assistant coach

Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed is set to join Windies Cricket as their assistant coach where he will need him to commit 150 days in a year.Mushtaq was about to join the te

thumb

Another Afridi sparkles for Pakistan in Under-19 WC, 2018

No sooner than end of an Afridi era, Pakistan got to have another Afridi; the sparkling fast bowler from the hill terrain Khyber province emerged as one of the most promising speed

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.