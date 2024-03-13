Musfik Hasan News
Rony Talukder, Musfik Hasan star in Mohammedan's convincing 43 run victory over City Club
Mohammedan Sporting Club thumped City Club by 43 runs. Rony Talukder and Mahidul Islam Anokon's fifties and brilliant bowling from Musfik Hasan and Ariful handed them the victory.M
Musfik Hasan bowls most expensive spell in BPL history
A few days ago, Al-Amin Hossainheld the record for most runs with the ball in one innings in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Musfik Hasan released Al-Amin from that unwanted re
Kagiso Rabada fan Musfik Hasan gets inspiration from Bangladesh pace bowling attack
Once upon a time, foreigncricketers were the inspiration for Bangladeshi cricketers. Now the cricketersof the country are encouraged by Bangladesh national team cricketers. Youngpa
Musfik Hasan wants to serve national team for a long time
Pacer Musfik Hasan has beencalled up for the only Test squad against Afghanistan. He has been called tothe Bangladesh national team for the first time. This young pacer wants to be
Nannu explains reasons behind Dipu and Musfik's selection
The Afghanistan cricket team willcome to Bangladesh on June 10 to play a complete series in two phases.Bangladesh-Afghanistan will face each other in the only Test on June 14 inMir
Bangladesh call two uncapped players for Afghanistan series, Litton to lead the team
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced a 15-member squad on Sunday (June 4) for the one-off Testagainst Afghanistan. In the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan due
Siddons wants to work on tail-enders' batting
Bangladesh 'A' team and High-Performanceteam batting consultant Jamie Siddons wants to teach batting to tailenders. Notonly 'A' team, he considers it important to learn to bat for
India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day
Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla
Easwaran century puts India A in control on day 2
India A are on the way to taking abig lead in the second unofficial Test against Bangladesh A after the secondday on Wednesday (December 7) in Sylhet. They finished the day at 324/
Three changes in Bangladesh A squad for second Test
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made changes in the Bangladesh'A’ squad for the second four-day match against India 'A'. They announced thesquad for the second unofficial Test w