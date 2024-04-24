
Mukesh Kumar News
thumb

Unfair for bowlers : Mukesh Kumar on impact player rule

Delhi Capitals paceman Mukesh Kumar is against the impact player rule and also said it's hampering the growth of all-rounders in the country. Mukesh KumarThe Impact Player rule, in

thumb

Delhi bowlers dismantle Gujrat Titans for a massive win

Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujrat Titans by 6 wickets on Wednesday (17th April) at the Ahmedabad. Delhi bowled stifled Gujrat batters at bay to bundle them out for a measly 89 runs. I

thumb

Mukesh, Khaleel show excellence with the ball as DC beat table toppers CSK by 20 runs

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday (31st March). Fifties from David Warner and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant spell from Mukesh have taken DC overcome CSK.

thumb

Deepak Chahar added to India's T20 squad

India is playing a five-match T20series against Australia. Deepak Chahar has been called into the squad for thelast two matches of that series. He was not in the initially announce

thumb

Mukesh Kumar would become junior Shami: Ravi Ashwin

India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reserved the highest respect for paceman Mukesh Kumar for his impressive performances in the limited games he represented the countr

thumb

Zaheer Khan praises Mukesh Kumar highly

India’s legendary pacer ZaheerKhan has spoken highly of bowler Mukesh Kumar, saying that he has what it takesto remain a mainstay in India's Test squad for years to come.The second

thumb

Windies fight back with Kraigg Brathwaite's resilience but India keep chipping away with wickets in a rain irrupting day

Kraigg Brathwaite led West Indies in their fightback against India in Trinidad test. West Indies were not in hurry to score runs fast like Bazball, they played the old school Crick

thumb

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Arshdeep named in India squad for Asian Games

India have announced its 19thAsian Games men's team for the September 19-October 8 competition in Hangzhou. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will startin India from October 5. So as the Asia

thumb

Report: India to back Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma for West Indies series

The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) is likely to endorse Indian Premier League (IPL) performers forthe next three-format tour of the West Indies. This came after India

thumb

Rohit hits half-century after 25 IPL innings as Mumbai clinch last-ball thriller against Delhi

Mumbai Indians have grabbed theirfirst win in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in their third match onTuesday (April 11) in Delhi. They beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets with

thumb

Dhawan, Pant dropped for Sri Lanka series, Mavi earns maiden call-up

Shikhar Dhawan has been droppedfrom the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. Indiawill play a series of three ODI and T20I matches against the Lankans a

thumb

Delhi's Rs 5.5 crore signing Mukesh Kumar will use the money for his mother's treatment

Bengal fast bowler Mukesh Kumar hasbeen sold for a good price in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. The29-year-old pacer was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.5 crore. A

