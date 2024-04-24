Mark Chapman News
Shaheen-Chapman saw significant rise in ICC rankings
Mark Chapman, the batter from New Zealand, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the fast bowler from Pakistan, have seen significant improvements in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings followin
Mark Chapman hero in New Zealand's series levelling match
Nre Zealand have thrashed Pakistan in the third T20I by 7 wickets. Pakistan had contributions from everyone but no one did score 50. There were some handy partnerships here and the
Ravindra, Chapman called up in New Zealand's World Cup squad
Kane Williamson will lead the New Zealand team in the World Cup as he has returned in the ODI World Cup squad after recovering from injury, it is not yet certain when he will enter
All round New Zealand thump England by 6 wickets to equalise the T20I series
New Zealand thumped England in the fourth and last match to draw the series. They have beaten England by 6 wickets on Wednesday (6th September) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Seifert
New Zealand bounce back with a dominating win over UAE to take the series
New Zealand won the third T20I over Unitdd Arab Emirates by 33 runs on Sunday (20th August) at Dubai international Cricket Stadium, Dubai. With the win Kiwis took the series by 2-1
All round performance from UAE aids them thump New Zealand for the first time in international Cricket
United Arab Emirates thumped New Zealand by 7 wickets with 23 balls to spare on Sunday (20th August). Aayn Afaz Khan's brilliant bowling followed by some exceptional batting from M
Fakhar Zaman wins ICC Player of the Month for April 2023
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has revealed the April 2023 recipients of the ICC Player of the Month honors.After producing match-winning performances for their respective
ICC announce nominees Players of the Month April 2023
The ICC has announced three nominees for the March 2023 Player of the Month award, including Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman, New Zealand all-rounder Mark Chapman and Prabath Jayasu
Mark Chapman added to New Zealand ODI squad against Pakistan
Mark Chapman has been included in the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan after leveling the five-game T20I series 2-2 with Rawalpindi with the bat.Mark
Chapman's fantastic T20I ton helps Kiwis level the series
New Zealand won the fifth T20I by 6 wickets and level the series with Pakistan. Mark Chapman and James Neesham's freak innings won the match for Kiwis on resurgenc (Tuesday). Pakis
Babar's stunning ton before Rauf's four wicket haul take Pakistan home
Pakistan won the second T20I by 38 runs and they're leading the series by 2-1. Babar Azam was named the player of the match for his outstanding 101* run innings. Pakistan's ominous
Mark Chapman Earns First NZC Central Contract Replaces Martin Guptill
Left-handed batsman Mark Chapman received his first central contract for New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday, filling in the job veteran opener Martin Guptill left in November.New