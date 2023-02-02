
Khulna News
thumb

BCB starts works to increase cricketers' practice facilities

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has started working very vigorously to increase the practice facilities of thecricketers. The Grounds Committee of BCB has taken the initiative to ope

thumb

BPL 2023: Khulna Tigers include Ireland's Balbirnie, Pakistan's Fakhar-Sharjeel

Ahead of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Tigers have done three last-minutesignings to increase their strength more as Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie, Pakistan’s

thumb

WC trophy to visit four cities in Bangladesh

ICC Cricket World Cup 'Trophy Tour' is set to kick off on August 27. The first destination is Muscat, which will be followed by various cities of the world in next nine months.The

thumb

BCB eyes Khulna BKSP for future camping

The highest authority of cricket in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board is considering to undertake national team camp in Khulna BKSP. The thought provoked the authorities as nume

