Miraz-Zakir-Hasan improved in the ICC ranking
The Tigers lost the Test series against Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis became the player of the series by playing excellently. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Zakir Hasan also hit Fifties. All of t
Kamindu Mendis wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2024
Kamindu Mendis beat Irish talented pacer Mark Adair and Kiwi speedster Matt Henry to clinch the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2024. Mendis became the third Sri Lank
ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2024 announced
The shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the month for March 2024 has been announced. Ireland's Mark Adair, New Zealand's Matt Henry and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis have all been n
"There's no rivalry. It's just a match between two nations" - Dhananjaya De Silva
"Latest ICC World Test Championship Points and Rankings Update: BAN vs SL 2nd Test Impact on WTC Table
The World Test Championship standings were updated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. With their convincing win
Sri Lanka complete the whitewash job despite a late heroic from Mehidy Miraz
Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha
Sri Lanka pile mountain as Bangladesh reply strongly with the bat
Sri Lanka have outbatted Bangladesh in the day 2 of Chattogram test. Their batters kept their domination going on ruthlessly and have posted 531 runs before Bangladesh lost one wic
Sri Lankan captain jumps a big in the latest ICC men's test batting ranking
Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya De Silva has jumped massive in the latest ICC men's Test batting rankings. He was rewarded for his twin centuries against Bangladesh in Sylhet in the
Dhananjaya enjoying the captaincy very much
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 328 runs to kick off the two match test series on Monday (25th March) at Sylhet international Cricket stadium, Sylhet. Twin centuries from Dhananjaya D
Sri Lanka pile runs as Bangladesh lose 5 chasing 511
Dhananjaya - Kamindu stitch partnership to shatter previous records
Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis has become the first batter in the history of test Cricket to smack twin centuries at number 7 or below. There have been several records have been
Sri Lanka all out for 418, Bangladesh need a mammoth 511 runs to win the Sylhet test
Sri Lanka have batted, batted and outbatted Bangladesh. They have posted a mammoth 510 runs on the board. Kamindu Mendis' marathon 164 off 237 balls and Dhananjaya De Silva's 109 t