Johnson Charles News
I hope more players will come and feature in the BPL - says man of the final, Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers all round brilliance helped Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title by thumping the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets. Kyle Mayers said he wishes
West Indies exclude Shimron Hetmyer for last two England T20Is
Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph willbe rested for the remaining two West Indies T20I matches against England, withShimron Hetmyer being left out of the team.Hetmyer has been out of form
Quinton de Kock leads Delhi Bulls charge to override Deccan Gladiators’ impressive target
Delhi Bulls displayed theirbatting strength to overcome Deccan Gladiators’ challenging score of 120 for 2in 10 overs to win the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricke
Comilla Victorians retain West Indies hard-hitter Johnson Charles
Comilla Victorians is making a star-studdedteam to retain the title of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They arerecruiting star cricketers one after another. This time the Caribbea
Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Moties in West Indies World Cup Qualifier squad
The two-time ODI World Cup winnerWest Indies could not directly qualify for the World Cup this time. TheCaribbean will therefore have to play in the qualifiers. The squad for thatq
Openers, bowlers help Windies win the series with one game to spare
West Indies thumped United Arab Emirates in the second ODI by a huge margin of 78 runs to go 2-0 ahead in the series. With two win in hands, WI ultimately won the series against UA
Johnson Charles joins KKR as Litton Das replacement
Bangladesh international Litton Das was recently ruled out of the remainder of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batsman who made his IPL debut t
South Africa climb the mountain in a record breaking run chase to level the series
South Africa pulled of a heist to chase down the mammoth 259 in a T20I match. South Africa won the second T20I to level the series by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare. They climbed
Tamim Iqbal registers new record in T20s
A few days ago, Tamim Iqbalentered the 7000 runs club as the first Bangladeshi in the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). He also played a great innings of 95 runs in the match
Imrul Kayes sees his dismissal as 'blessing' for team
Comilla Victorians captain ImrulKayes sees his dismissal as a blessing for the team. This is how Imrul creditedhis teammate and hero of the victory, Johnson Charles, on the day of
Johnson Charles' century helps Comilla chase down 211-run target
The Sylhet phase ended with agreat match in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Comilla Victoriansdefeated Khulna Tigers by 7 wickets in a high-scoring match full of excit
Litton's 70 helps Comilla to end Sylhet's winning streak
Comilla Victorians have endedSylhet Strikers’ five-match winning streak with a 5-wicket win on Tuesday(January 17) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Sylhet are still at top o