IPL News
Great champion: Hayden praises Kohli highly
Virat Kohli had a brilliantperformance on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The RoyalChallengers Bengaluru opener helped his team chase down a goal of 201
I don’t think he’s good enough to bat at No. 7 in a World Cup side: Moody on Jadeja
Former Australia cricketer TomMoody has expressed doubts about Ravindra Jadeja's ability to perform asIndia's No.7 batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Moody believes that thispos
The problem in India is that most spinners are not spinning the ball: Muralitharan
With his recent remarks on Indianspinners, legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, the strategy coachof Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024)
If DK is not in your XI I don't think there is any point in picking him: Yuvraj on Karthik
Choosing the two wicketkeepersfor the 15-man squad will be one of the biggest selection issues for India for theupcoming T20 World Cup.Former India all-rounder YuvrajSingh is parti
I hope Jonny eats the same thing in the next 5 matches: Shashank after record run-chase
At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata,Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh struck a fantastic partnership of 84 runs todefeat KKR. Bairstow got his first IPL hundred of the season, while Sha
CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar praises Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings.With his bowling prowess, Mustafizur quickly won over the hearts of the Ch
Pat Cummins relishes Hyderabadi biriyani with his family
On Friday, April 26, SunrisersHyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins spent time with his family in Hyderabad. Heis now participating in the IPL 2024 at Telangana state's capital city.
Pat Cummins relishes Hyderabadi biriyani with his family
On Friday, April 26, SunrisersHyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins spent time with his family in Hyderabad. Heis now participating in the IPL 2024 at Telangana state's capital city.
Narine is a batting tragic: Hayden
Sunil Narine received high marksfrom Matthew Hayden for his unwavering effort during Friday, April 26's IPL2024 encounter between KKR and PBKS at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.After
They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w
He's pretty close: Mayank Yadav to return in action soon
Young pacer Mayank Yadav hasstarted bowling in the nets again and is "pretty close" to playingagain after missing time due to injury, according to assistant coach Sridharan Sriramo
Save the bowlers, someone please: Ashwin after KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2024
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ofIndia expressed empathy for the bowlers, echoing the feelings of many Indianswho were watching the IPL (Indian Premier League).“Save the bowlers, some