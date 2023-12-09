Injured News
Sajid Khan likely to replace Abrar Ahmed for the Test series against Australia
Pakistan have suffered a major blow as leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to an ankle injury, according to Cricket Pakistan. There are re
Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco
Matthew Potts replaces Injured josh Tongue for West Indies white ball tour
Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean next month after sustaining an injury during England Lions' ongoing training camp in the United Arab Em
PCB provides update on Shadab Khan's injury
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took part in a training session in Bengaluru today after having to miss the Bangladesh match due to a concussion he sustained during the team's mat
Dushmantha Chameera replace injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka Squad
Lahiru Kumara's World Cup journey ended due to a left thigh injury he sustained during a training session in Pune, the venue for Sri Lanka's upcoming match against Afghanistan on M
Travis Head will resume open when he fit, says Bailey
Australia's World Cup campaign is back on track and received a further boost on Saturday when Travis Head was reinstated to the squad in Delhi, but chief selector George Bailey sai
Mohammad Amir injured during CPL 2023
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir suffered a hamstring injury during the 2023 Caribbean Premier League Eliminator match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Lucia Kings on Monday.Fo
Travis Head ruled out of first half of World Cup, Coach McDonald confirm
Australia opener Travis Head has a fractured finger joint and will not be available for the first half of the ODI World Cup, coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed.Australian opener T
Injured Salman Ali Agha unlikely to play against Sri Lanka
Star middle-order batsman Salman Ali Agha is likely to miss the upcoming Super 4 match against Sri Lanka due to an injury he sustained during a match against India.Everything is go
Hassan Ali undergoes finger surgery during LPL 2023
Right arm pacer Hasan Ali has had finger surgery after suffering an injury while playing for Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) play-off game against Galle Titans.Paki
Kane Williamson to be back for New Zealand for 2023 ICC World Cup
Kane Williamson, the captain of the New Zealand cricket team, is making good progress recovering from knee surgery but his participation in this year's World Cup looks unlikely.Kan
Hasan Ali suffers an injury in Vitality T20 Blast
Pakistani pacesetter Hasan Ali, signed by Birmingham Bears Country Cricket Club, suffered an injury just before his team's opening game against Yorkshire Vikings in the Twenty20 Bl