Injured News
thumb

Sajid Khan likely to replace Abrar Ahmed for the Test series against Australia

Pakistan have suffered a major blow as leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to an ankle injury, according to Cricket Pakistan. There are re

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matthew Potts replaces Injured josh Tongue for West Indies white ball tour

Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean next month after sustaining an injury during England Lions' ongoing training camp in the United Arab Em

thumb

PCB provides update on Shadab Khan's injury

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took part in a training session in Bengaluru today after having to miss the Bangladesh match due to a concussion he sustained during the team's mat

thumb

Dushmantha Chameera replace injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka Squad

Lahiru Kumara's World Cup journey ended due to a left thigh injury he sustained during a training session in Pune, the venue for Sri Lanka's upcoming match against Afghanistan on M

thumb

Travis Head will resume open when he fit, says Bailey

Australia's World Cup campaign is back on track and received a further boost on Saturday when Travis Head was reinstated to the squad in Delhi, but chief selector George Bailey sai

thumb

Mohammad Amir injured during CPL 2023

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir suffered a hamstring injury during the 2023 Caribbean Premier League Eliminator match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Lucia Kings on Monday.Fo

thumb

Travis Head ruled out of first half of World Cup, Coach McDonald confirm

Australia opener Travis Head has a fractured finger joint and will not be available for the first half of the ODI World Cup, coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed.Australian opener T

thumb

Injured Salman Ali Agha unlikely to play against Sri Lanka

Star middle-order batsman Salman Ali Agha is likely to miss the upcoming Super 4 match against Sri Lanka due to an injury he sustained during a match against India.Everything is go

thumb

Hassan Ali undergoes finger surgery during LPL 2023

Right arm pacer Hasan Ali has had finger surgery after suffering an injury while playing for Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) play-off game against Galle Titans.Paki

thumb

Kane Williamson to be back for New Zealand for 2023 ICC World Cup

Kane Williamson, the captain of the New Zealand cricket team, is making good progress recovering from knee surgery but his participation in this year's World Cup looks unlikely.Kan

thumb

Hasan Ali suffers an injury in Vitality T20 Blast

Pakistani pacesetter Hasan Ali, signed by Birmingham Bears Country Cricket Club, suffered an injury just before his team's opening game against Yorkshire Vikings in the Twenty20 Bl

