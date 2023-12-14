
Indian Player News
thumb

Cheteshwar Pujara rejoins Sussex for 2024 County Championship

“We are pleased to announce the signings of India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Australian batter Daniel Hughes as overseas signings for the 2024 season,” Sussex tweeted.In a m

thumb

Prithvi Shaw arrives in the UK, will make his county debut on Friday

The Indian side's young opening batsman, Prithvi Shaw, who has been looking to return to the side for a long time, will now play in the County Championship. Prithvi Shaw will make

thumb

Rayudu withdraws from MLC 2023 as BCCI reconsiders situation of retired players

Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the squad of major league cricket team Texas Super Kings (TSK) for "personal reasons" for their inaugural season.The Texas Super Kings (TSK) suffer

thumb

Pakistani and Indian players should demand big money for World Cup clash, says: Chris Gayle

In anticipation of the upcoming 50-over World Cup, due to be held in India later this year, West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle has shared his predictions for the tournament.Wes

thumb

Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire after West Indies tour

Ajinkya Rahane will fly to England once the two-game friendly series between India and the West Indies comes to an end next month. Rahane will reportedly return to Leicestershire f

thumb

Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam, says Nasser Hussain

Former England captain and commentator Nasser said Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam and Kane Williamsonhow to play the pacers when the ball is moving around.Former Engla

thumb

Virender Sehwag all praise for Pakistani hospitality

Former Indian Test cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the hospitality of Pakistanis and said he became emotional after receiving the warm welcome from locals on his visit to the cou

thumb

India's young players must be allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues says Anil Kumble

Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble wants BCCI to allow their players to play in the foreign leagues. He said that the experience from these conditions can only enrich the Indian

thumb

The Krunal Pandya Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Krunal Himanshu Pandya born 24 March 1991 is an Indian international cricketer who plays for Baroda in domestic cricket and for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL.Krunal Pandya is an Indi

thumb

The Mohammed Siraj Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammed Siraj born 13 March 1994 is an Indian cricketer who plays for Hyderabad in domestic cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and the India nationa

thumb

The Deepak Hooda Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Deepak Jagbir Hooda born 19 April 1995 is an Indian international cricketer who plays for the Indian cricket team. He's an all-rounder, batting with his right hand and throwing his

thumb

The Dinesh Karthik Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Dinesh Karthik (born 1 June 1985) is an Indian professional cricketer. He captains Tamil Nadu cricket team in domestic cricket and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier Lea

