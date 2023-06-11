ICC World Test Championship News
Australia become first team in cricket history to win all ICC titles
Australia defeated India in thefinal of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) by a comfortable margin of 209runs, becoming the first side to hold all of the ICC championships.The M
Rohit Sharma picks the highlight of Team India's Test cricket over the last couple of years
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is currently in England along with his teammates getting geared up for the all-important World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kenningt
IPL 2023: LSG pacer Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of IPL 2023
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fastbowler Jaydev Unadkat suffered a left shoulder injury on Sunday during the trainingsession and will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL)
Babar Azam named in WTC team of the tournament in cricket Australia
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has once again shown his skill by being included in the team of honor of the tournament's World Test Championship, announced by Cricket Australia on We
Australia Announces Squad for WTC Final Against India
The National Selection Panel (NSP) has named a 17-man squad for the Qantas Tour of England, which includes the final of the ICC World Test Championship and the opening of two Ashes
Shreyas Iyer reports at NCA, wants to play WTC final
Shreyas Iyer has shown up atBengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA). The India batsman decided not toget surgery for his back pain, so he went to the NCA for regular treatment.H
ICC World Test Championship finals date is confirmed by ICC
The final of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship will be held at the Oval in London from June 7-11, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Wednesday.The International C
World Test Championship Updated Points Table as West indies get closer to Pakistan in ranking
The 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship points table has changed slightly after England beat New Zealand 3-0 and West Indies beat Bangladesh 2-0.According to the updated points t
ICC to stick with percentage of points for WTC 2021-23
ICC confirmed that all Tests will be awarded equal points in the next ICC World Test Championship and the percentage of points system will be continued.ICC is gearing up to host th
Kane is conservative without being boring, Kohli is aggressive: Lee
The epic battle between India and New Zealand in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is knocking at the door as well as the excitement is going up higher and high
To play in a WTC final is like a World Cup for me: Wagner
The whole international cricket world has been much excited about the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand which is scheduled to begin fr
Fair enough to announce joint winners in a 'no result' match?
Cricketers and fans may want to see the sole winner in the first World Test Championship, however, few have welcomed the ICC's decision of announcing the joint winners in the event