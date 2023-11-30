ICC World Cup 2023 News
Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence after not playing the 2023 World Cup final
India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played just one game in the entire ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 and his solitary appearance came against Australia in the team's ope
Gerald Coetzee's Meteoric Rise: South Africa Finds a Star
In the midst of the highly anticipated ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa unearthed a cricketing gem in Gerald Coetzee. With just six ODIs under his belt
Jofra Archer joined English Squad in India
A big news shared by English Cricket Board has just surprised the cricket World. The right-arm English speedster has joined the squad in India. England Cricket has of
Mohammed Kaif opens up on Virat Kohli's preparations in the nets ahead of Bangladesh clash
Mohammed Kaif reckons that Virat Kohli picked up lessons from the errors he committed in the recent meetings against Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman faced issues in dealing wi
England register unwanted record after dismal defeat against Afghanistan
England national cricket team led by Jos Buttler were completely outplayed by the Afghanistan cricket team in the group stage fixture of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley
Shubman Gill discharged from the hospital but remains doubtful for Pakistan clash: Report
In the latest development, it has been learnt that Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital in Chennai but remains a doubtful starter for the highly-anticipated clash aga
Kuldeep Yadav reveals how he revamps his bowling
India spinner Kuldeep Yadavcredits his recent success in white-ball cricket to his increased deliveryspeed and less reliance on his right leg. He continued his good form in the Wor
"When I saw Virat Kohli's ball go up in the air," Ravi Ashwin recalls huge scare involving Kohli during the game against Australia
India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made the headlines when he immediately rushed out of the dressing room when Virat Kohli's ball went high up in the air off Josh Hazl
Indian batsmen create unwanted record against Australia in ODI World Cup 2023
The ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament is being held in India for the first time in history. The fifth game of the mega event between India and Australi
Watch: Virat Kohli takes a magnificent catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh for a duck
Team India are locking horns with the Australian cricket team at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. India got of
Watch: Ravi Ashwin works intensely in nets as he does power-hitting practice
The highly-anticipated clash between India and Australia is just a couple of hours away from getting underway at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rohit Sharma and Co must have pr
Shubman Gill is not ruled out of the upcoming game against Australia, confirms Rohit Sharma
Team India will kick-start their World Cup 2023 venture on October 8, Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as they will lock horns with the Australian cricket team. It remai