ICC Player of the Month News
Pat Cummins wins ICC Player of Month award for December
Australia captain Pat Cummins winsthe ICC Player of the Month award for December. Cummins won this award afterbeating the other two competitors Glenn Phillips of New Zealand and Ta
Taijul, Cummins, Phillips nominated for ICC Player of the Month for December 2023
December is already memorable forBangladesh, it is said to be the month of victory. However, the month ofDecember 2023 has become memorable for many other reasons. This month was f
Travis Head wins the ICC Players of the Month for November
Australia's Travis Head wins Men's Player of the Month for the first time after showing knockout heroics at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.Australia's World Cup-winning star Travi
ICC announces Men's Player of the Month Nominees for November 2023
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the list of nominees vying for the November Player of the Month award. The month was an eventful one for the sport, hosting the
ICC announce Men's Player of the Month nominees for October
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month for October awards.Three outstanding players of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Shubman Gill named ICC Players of the Month for September
Shubman Gill was named the ICC Player of the Month for September on Friday after his run-scoring performances in India's Asia Cup campaign and subsequent ODI series against Austral
ICC reveals the Player of the Month nominees for September 2023
Two Indian stars and a consistent England batsman have made the shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for September 2023.The International Cricket Council (ICC) ann
Babar Azam win ICC Player of the Month award for third time
Pakistan captain Babar Azam grabbedthe ICC Men's Player of the Month for August. Babar won this award due to hisexcellent performance throughout the month. With this, he won the aw
ICC announces Player of the Month nominees for August 2023
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today published the latest list of nominees for the ICC's Player of the Month awards for men and women.After a series of intensely compe
ICC announces Player of the Month July 2023
The Ashes' series player Chris Woakes is now the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2023 after beating stiff competition from fellow countryman Zak Crawley and Dutch up-and-com
ICC announces nominees for Men's Player of the Month July
Two of England's Ashes stars and a young Dutch phenomenon have been nominated for the ICC's Men of the Month July 2023 award.The International Cricket Council unveiled the latest i
ICC announces Men's player of the month for June 2023
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga ended a strong month by winning the ICC Player of the Month June 2023 award.The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the winners of the