Grant Elliott News
thumb

The Grant Elliott Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Grant David Elliott (born 21 March 1979) is a New Zealand former cricketer who has played all formats of the game. Primarily a batting all-rounder, Elliott contributed a man of gam

thumb

World XI reach safely in Pakistan

Cricketers of World XI have reached in Lahore, Pakistan to feature in 3 T20s against the host. At the end of two days practice camp in Dubai, Faf du Plessis and his co have moved t

thumb

Kiwi World Cup hero Grant Elliott retires from international cricket

Grant Elliott, the star of New Zealand in World Cup 2015, has announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday. The 38 year old edged the Kiwis to their maiden World C

