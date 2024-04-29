
Gary Kirsten News
thumb

Kirsten aims to win atleast one trophy for Pakistan in the next three ICC events

Gary Kirsten, the newly appointedhead coach of the Pakistan white-ball team, has already established hisobjectives. The former South African intends to ensure trophy in at least on

thumb

Pakistan appoint Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie as head coaches

At long last, all rumorsconcerning Pakistan's coaching staff have been dispelled. Two distinct coaches havebeen appointed for red and white balls, respectively. Pakistan followed i

thumb

"Pakistan Cricket Board Set to Unveil National Team Coaches for White-Ball and Red-Ball Formats by Month's End"

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to announce a fresh lineup of coaches for the national team's red and white ball formats by the end of this month. Notable applicants

thumb

Pakistan selectors Yousuf, Razzaq to serve as coach in New Zealand T20Is

In preparation for this month'shome T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decidedto appoint Abdul Razzaq as assistant coach and Muhammad Yousuf as i

thumb

Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie set to be finalized as Pakistan cricket team coaches

Gary Kirsten of South Africa andJason Gillespie of Australia are being considered for the positions of men'snational team coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would rep

thumb

Pakistan to follow England's module to have two different coaches in different formats

Two different coaches and two different captains for red and white ball formats. Pakistan are emulating England's mantra. They've appointed two different captains for red and white

thumb

Mike Hussey appointed as Welsh Fire head coach

Mike Hussey will be seen in therole of the coach in England's hundred-ball competition The Hundred. Hussey hasbeen appointed as head coach of the team Welsh Fire.Hussey replaces Ga

thumb

Gary Kirsten joins the coaching staff of Netherlands ahead of T20 World Cup

Melbourne: The Netherlands cricket team have received a major boost in their quest for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia after India's former world champion coach Gary Kirsten was

thumb

BCCI appoints mental conditioning coach

The main challenge for cricketersnowadays is to play continuous cricket but are not getting the necessary rest.The result is discomfort. Some don't even care to make decisions like

thumb

T20s may be a batters' game but bowlers win you the games: Hardik after winning IPL final

After winning the IPL trophy,Gujarat Lions captain Hardik Pandya praises his bowlers and said that teamchemistry is important to do wonders in cricket. Gujarat have won the 15th ed

thumb

World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten becomes latest name to take England job

As Rob Key prepares to make hisfirst significant appointment as director of men's cricket, former South Africacricketer and successful coach Gary Kirsten is anticipated to be on th

thumb

Mithun has no regrets for not getting chance in Test squad

Bangladesh middle-order batsman MohammadMithun was in great form in red-ball cricket in domestic. However, he wasn’tincluded in the Test squad for South Africa tour despite his goo

