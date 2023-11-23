England Squad News
Matthew Potts replaces Injured josh Tongue for West Indies white ball tour
Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's white-ball tour of the Caribbean next month after sustaining an injury during England Lions' ongoing training camp in the United Arab Em
Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour due to elbow injury
England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour against the West Indies next month. The fast bowler felt pain in his elbow while training with the tea
Jofra Archer joined English Squad in India
A big news shared by English Cricket Board has just surprised the cricket World. The right-arm English speedster has joined the squad in India. England Cricket has of
Tom Kohler-Cadmore included in England ODI squad as Roy opts out
Jason Roy has turned down the chance to return to England for two games against Ireland, increasing doubts over his international future.Jason Roy has turned down the chance to pla
Tim David Gets Maiden ODI Call Against South Africa
The breaking news is that hard-hitting batsman Tim David has been called up to Australia's ODI team for the upcoming five-game ODI series in South Africa for the first time.Tim Dav
Chris Jordan Replaces Injured Josh Tongue In England's T20I Squad
Fast bowler Josh Tongue was ruled out of the T20Is against New Zealand due to injury and was replaced by Chris Jordan for the four-game series.England have suffered an injury decli
Harry Brook could still make England's World Cup squad, Jos Buttler
Harry Brook could still be part of England's World Cup title defense despite failing to find a place in the original 15-member squad for the 50-overs cricket showpiece event in Ind
Jofra Archer is unlikely to be part of England's World Cup squad
Jofra Archer missed out on being included in England's World Cup squad because he didn't have time to demonstrate his fitness and will only fly to India as a substitute unless "som
Alex Hales is ready for England's comeback in T20 World Cup
Alex Hales could be selected to replace Jonny Bairstow at this year's T20 World Cup; Bairstow was ruled out after a "freak" golf injury; Jos Buttler will lead the England team in A
Jason Roy left out from England's T20 World Cup squad
England have named their 15-man squad for the upcoming 2022 ICC T20 Men's World Cup, which starts in Australia on October 16.England have named their squad for the upcoming T20 Wor
England announce same squad against South Africa's 3rd Test
ENG vs SA: The England men have named an unchanged squad for the third Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval, which begins Thursday 8 September.The England men have named an un