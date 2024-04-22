
Delhi Capital News
thumb

Delhi Capitals Mitchell Marsh's IPL 2024 Journey Cut Short by Hamstring Injury

Delhi Capitals' hard-hitting batter, Mitchell Marsh, has encountered a setback in his Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) campaign. The Australian powerhouse has been sidelined for t

thumb

"Rising cricket star Jake Fraser-McGurk signs with San Francisco Unicorns after standout IPL debut in MLC 2024"

Jake Fraser-McGurk, the rising Australian cricket star After an impressive debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he showcased his talent with a quickfire innings against

thumb

The person who makes me laugh the most is Rishabh Pant - Rohit Sharma

Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a commanding performance, overpowering the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. Bowlin

thumb

Watch: Incredible Catch by Rishabh Pant Removes David Miller in IPL 2024

In their IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals kicked off with a roaring start, securing four wickets within the powerplay on Wednesday. The thrilling performanc

thumb

Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why David Warner is Not Playing In DC v GT IPL 2024 Match

As Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up for a crucial match against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, they face a setback with the absence of their form

thumb

"IPL 2024: WATCH : Andre Russell Applauds Ishant Sharma's Impressive Toe-Crushing Yorker"

In the cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2024, Ishant Sharma bowled exceptionally well in the final over

thumb

IPL 2024: Shane Watson Praises Rishabh Pant's Inspiration and Impact on the Cricket World

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen nothing less of an incredible comeback for Rishabh Pant. With some outstanding performances for the Delhi Capitals, Pant has made a spectac

thumb

Watch : One-handed SIX by CSK MS Dhoni IPL 2024

On Sunday (March 31st), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced off in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The two teams faced off at Visakh

thumb

Ganguly confirms Rishabh Pant's participation in IPL 2024

There is good news for the fans of the Indian cricket team. Star Indian wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant is all set to make a comeback to competitive cricket.Former Indian nat

thumb

Abhishek Porel set to sign Delhi Capital as replacement of Rishabh Pant

Bengal keeper-batter Abishek Porel is reportedly to be named as Rishabh Pant's replacement in the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023.Bengal wicketkeeper batter Abishek Porel is set

